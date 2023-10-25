The Halloween Haul!

click to enlarge SW

For the Family: What to do with your lovely little goblins this Halloween?

2023 Pumpkin Patch at Schilling's Garden Market

Pick from a variety of gourds, mums and other specialty pumpkins until the end of October. Now until Oct. 31, Schilling's Garden Market, 64640 Old Bend-Redmond Hwy, Bend. Free.

Youth Class- Halloween Treats

Have your child cook up something spectacular at this class for children aged 7-17. Sat., Oct. 28, 5:30pm at Kindred Creative Kitchen. 2525 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Bend. $50.

Deschutes Title's Trunk-Or-Treat

Come on out to this parking lot "Trunk-or-treat" event and take home as much candy as you can carry on Tue., Oct. 31, 4-6pm. Deschutes Title. 397 SW Upper Terrace Dr., Bend. Free.

Halloween Hang Out – Toddler and Kids Open Play

Dress up the little ones for a night of open play. Fri., Oct. 27 at 9am for little ones/1pm for kids under 12. Free Spirit Yoga. 320 SW Powerhouse Dr., Ste. 150, Bend. $24.

Throw Together: Pumpkin Wheel Throwing for Parents and Kids

Book a spot for you and your child to make clay pumpkins alongside one another. Thursday, Oct., 26, 5:15pm. Wondery Art and Adventure School. 19570 Amber Meadow Dr., Ste., 110. Bend. $65.

Trunk or Treat

A community trick-or-treat event hosted by Trinity Lutheran School. Kids and families of every denomination are welcome. Tuesday, Oct. 31, 4-6pm. Trinity Lutheran School. 2550 NE Butler Market Rd., Bend. Free.



Enter if you Dare: Where to go for a spooky show.



Halloween Dive-In Movie

The Campfire Hotel will celebrate its anniversary with a weekend of Halloween-themed events set to start with a screening of "Friday the 13th," on Fri., Oct. 27, 7-9pm at the Campfire Hotel. 721 NE 3rd St., Bend. $10.

Halloween Diva Drag Brunch

Some of Portland's best drag performers and local Bend favorites at a brunch full of acrobatics, drag, dancing and fun. Sat., Oct. 28, Noon-2pm. Campfire Hotel. 721 NE 3rd Street, Bend. $25.

DRAG Me to Hell: A Cult of Tuck Halloween Drag Show and Dance Party

Let your inner monster out at this spectacular night of drag and dancing. Silver Moon Brewing on Fri., Oct. 27, 8pm. $25-$35.

Sapphic Supper Club Vol II: Halloween Dinner Party

This inclusive dinner is held to foster a safe and welcoming space for queer people by queer people. Sun., Oct. 29, 6-9pm. Chomp Chomp. 945 Bond St., Bend.

Shock Treatment Double Feature Drag Show and Halloween Party

Enjoy a spooky drag performance including interaction with the audience and cast before a 21+ Halloween party. Tue., Oct. 31, 5:30pm. Open Space Event Studios. 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend. $30-$50.

The Addams Family: A New Musical

The Ponderosa Players bring the royal family of Halloween to the stage. Wed.-Fri. Oct. 25-27, 7pm and Sat., Oct. 28 shows at 2pm and 7pm. Open Space Event Studios. 220 NE Lafeyette Ave., Bend. $15-$25.



Skeleton-Shake: Don't dance on tombstones, find your groove at these events.

Spooky Sunday Spins Dance Party

A costumed dance party and music sets from DJs Colby and Riles. Sun., Oct. 29, 6:30-9:30pm. Cascade Lakes Pub on Reed Market. 21175 SE Reed Market Rd., Lot #2, Bend. Free.

The '90s Emo Prom

Party-scientist UltraDJGirl delivers a mix of goth, emo and classic '90s hits. Fri., Oct. 27, 9pm. Seven Nightclub and Restaurant.1033 NW Bond St., Bend. Price TBA.

Duffy's Annual Halloween Costume Party with Countryfied!

A dance party complete with a costume contest. Attendees can enter either individually or get together in a group costume on Sat., Oct. 28, 6:30pm at General Duffy's Annex. 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond. $35.

House Or Treat: Taiki Nulight with Ballads

On Fri., Oct. 27 9pm, house-music artist Taiki Nulight performs a set of pulsing synths and electronic bass at the Midtown Ballroom. 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $20-$25.

The Halloween Bass Crypt

Four stellar DJs rock the turntables for a night of spooky electronic dance music. Sets from DJ Schaabb, Eyeneye and more on Tue., Oct. 31, 8pm at Silver Moon Brewing. 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $5.

Belfry Halloween Extravaganza!

David Jacob-Strain and the Crunk Mountain Boys perform slide-guitar and songs with devil-may-care attitude. Costumes encouraged. The Belfry. Sat., Oct. 28, 7-11pm. 302 E. Main St., Sisters. $25.

Halloween Party with Blackflowers Blacksun, Shade 13 and Johnny Bourbon

This Halloween jam brings the party downtown as rock-bands Blackflowers Blacksun, Shade 13 and Johnny Bourbon take the stage on Sat., Oct. 28, 9pm at M&J Tavern. 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. Free.

Avid's Halloween Blowout Bash

Photo opportunities, pizza, cider and sets by DJ Gitanos, DJ Schaab, and DJ Teez(us) will send off Avid Cider on its final night at the Box Factory on Fri., Oct. 27, 9pm. Avid Cider Co. Taproom. 550 SW Industrial Way, Ste., 190. Free.

Five Nights at Freddy's Costume Party

Seven Nightclub and Restaurant's 15-year anniversary with a themed costume party. Live DJ performance by UltraDJGirl, with VIP experience and bottle service available. Sat., Oct. 28, Midnight. Seven Nightclub and Restaurant. 1033 NW Bond St., Bend. For pricing, please email [email protected].



Howling for Halloween: Events where Scooby-doo could hang out.

Pints for Pitbulls Benefitting CAMP Clinics

Enjoy music from Long Gone Wilder Band, dress up your dog and enter the "pup costume contest" to win prizes on Sat., Oct. 28, 5:30-7pm. Cascades Lakes Pub. 21175 SE Reed Market Rd., Lot #2, Bend. Free.

Tricks and Treats "Howl-o-ween Pawty"

Dress your furry friend in a show-stopping costume as all pets with a costume will receive a goodie bag just for them. Bend Wine Bar and Winery Tasting Room. Sat., Oct. 28, 4-9pm. 550 SW Industrial Way, Ste., 194. Bend. Free.



Extra Candy: More community events this Halloween week!

Beers From the Dead 2

Enjoy a small batch taste testing presented by Bend Ale Trail and On Tap. Bend Ale Trail passports will be available to participants for free. Pint glass giveaway for the first 200 customers there. Costumes encouraged for the costume contest on Sat., Oct. 28, Noon-6pm at On Tap. 1424 NE Cushing Dr., Bend. Free.

Roundabout Books- 7th Anniversary Party

Celebrate Roundabout Books 7th anniversary with this Halloween party. Tue., Oct. 31, 10am-6pm. Roundabout Books. 900 NW Mount Washington Dr., #110, Bend. Free.

Comedy Con

Comedy Con promises a night of terrific comedy with the added fun of cosplay costumes. Fri., Oct. 27, 8-9pm at Silver Moon Brewing. 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $20.

Escape The Underground

Gather a team for an unearthly journey through a web of riddles crafted by spirits trapped in Bend's underground. Sun., Oct. 29, Noon-5pm. $44. Tickets available at RiddleRoutes.com.

Get Your Freak On- Seksé Halloween Social and Showcase

This night of partying will feature performances of Seksé dance and pole showcases followed by after-parties starting at 9pm on Sat., Oct. 28, 6pm at Box Factory. 550 SW Industrial Wy., Bend. Free.

Scaryaoke Paint Night!

Artist Sandy Klein leads participants in a painting class themed for the holiday. Also a Karaoke DJ. Creative Art and Picture Framing. Sat., Oct. 28, 6-9pm. 2115 NE Highway 20, Bend. $42.

Spooky Wine and Paint Night

Paint pumpkins led by Chalked Creative host, Kristen. Wed., Oct. 25, 7-9pm. Flights Wine Bar. 1444 Northwest College Wy., Ste. 1. $48.

Spooky Slam

Roundabout Books hosts a spooky evening in partnership with OSU-Cascades' Writing MFA program. Stop in to hear original work from local writers, read some of your own work or recite a classic. Tue., Oct. 31, 6:30-7:30pm. Roundabout Books. 900 NW Mount Washington Dr., #110, Bend. Free.

Something Wicked This Way Comes: A Bend Burlesque Halloween Show

Costumes are encouraged at this night of sultry performances, eerie aesthetics and macabre entertainment. 21+ only, have a drink and take a walk on the wild side Tue., Oct. 31, 7-10pm. The Capitol. 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend. $20-$35.

Scaryoke and Costume Contest

Step into the spotlight, sing your heart out and dance for hours! Tue., Oct. 31, 7pm. Big E's Sports Bar. 1012 SE Cleveland Ave., Bend. Free.