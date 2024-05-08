Discover the Magic of Butterfly Pea Flowers

In the world of mixology, innovation often takes the form of unexpected ingredients that add visual appeal to beverages. One such ingredient that has been captivating bartenders and enthusiasts alike is the butterfly pea flower. Renowned for its mesmerizing color-changing ability, this delicate bloom has found its way into cocktails, teas and mocktails, adding a touch of magic to every sip.

Butterfly pea, also referred to as the blue pea or Asian pigeonwings, is perhaps one of the most magical ingredients in mixology. While fairly new to the mixology scene, the bright indigo petals from the butterfly pea flower have been used as an ingredient in herbal drinks for centuries. In Thailand, a tea simply called "blue tea" is made from butterfly pea flowers, honey and lemon and is served as an after-dinner drink. Blue tea is said to be high in antioxidants, much like green tea, but is completely caffeine-free.

Most recently, these bright blue flowers have gained popularity for their color-changing abilities. When infused, the flowers turn the mixture the most magnificent, sapphire-blue color. And if that's not fascinating enough, when the pH is altered with an acidic addition (for example, with lemon juice) the infusion transforms into a vibrant, magenta pink. On the flip side, when a more alkaline ingredient is added, the liquid turns from blue to a vivid teal green.

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the butterfly pea flower brings almost no flavor to beverages, allowing it to easily mix with a variety of flavor profiles. From citrusy spritzes to herbal infusions, its versatility knows no bounds, allowing mixologists to experiment freely and craft signature libations that delight the palate.

Incorporating butterfly pea flowers into drinks transcends mere mixology; it's an exploration of nature's wonders and a celebration of the artistry that lies in crafting unforgettable drinking experiences. Try your hand at growing them in your cocktail garden and purchase seeds from Baker Creek or Park Seed. Magic or science, I still feel like a kid marveling at its color-changing mystique.

click to enlarge Alyson Brown Purple Flirt.

2 oz butterfly pea flower-infused pisco

1/2 oz blueberry jalapeño simple syrup

1/2 oz lemon juice

1/4 oz Crème de Violette

Egg white

Dry shake the egg white vigorously for 30 seconds. Add pisco, blueberry jalapeño simple syrup, lemon juice and Crème de Violette with a handful of ice to the shaker and shake for 30 seconds more. Strain into a chilled glass and garnish with blueberries and violets.

*To infuse the pisco, add 5-6 dried butterfly pea flowers to a jar and cover with 4 oz of pisco. Give them a good shake and infuse overnight. Strain and store in the refrigerator and use within two weeks.

click to enlarge Alyson Brown Indigo Summer Nights.

2 oz Empress Indigo Gin*

1/2 oz lychee liqueur

1/4 oz absinthe

2-inch wedge of cucumber, chopped

Lime bubbly water

Toasted sesame seed oil

Orange blossom water

Place the chopped cucumber in the bottom of a shaker and muddle with 1 1/2 Empress 1908 Gin. Add lychee liqueur and absinthe and shake with ice until chilled. Double strain into a prepared glass. Add 4-5 drops of toasted sesame seed oil to the glass and top with lime bubbly water. Slowly top with remaining 1/2 oz Empress 1908 Gin. Garnish with thyme flowers and a passionflower.

*Empress Indigo Gin is an intriguing spirit distilled in Victoria, British Columbia. Its deep violet color is achieved from the addition of butterfly pea blossoms late in the distilling process. Other botanicals used are juniper, Empress tea, grapefruit peel, coriander seed, rose petal, ginger root and cinnamon bark.

—Alyson Brown is a beverage photographer and drink stylist with an appreciation for a well-built cocktail. Her passion for cocktails led to her first book, "The Flower-Infused Cocktail: Flowers With A Twist." Presently, Brown resides in The Stacks Studios in The Old Mill District, situated right in the heart of Bend.