Spring Sips

What better way to celebrate the change of seasons than with a refreshing array of seasonal cocktails? Bid farewell to mulled wine and hot toddies and say hello to vibrant, fresh concoctions filled with spring flavors. Grab your shakers, friends, and let's dive into the delightful world of spring flavors!

Rhubarb

When I think of spring flavors, there's nothing that sticks out more than rhubarb. It's not only tasty but its bright pink color makes beautiful drinks! Since rhubarb has a crisp and sour flavor, it's most often paired with something sweet, such as strawberries. But I like to use rhubarb in a simple gin & tonic to really highlight its flavor.

click to enlarge Alyson Brown

Rhubarb Sparkler

1 1/2 oz gin*

1/2 oz Lillet Rosé

1 oz rhubarb simple syrup

3/4 oz lime juice

Sparkling water

Mint and rhubarb for garnish

Shake gin, Lillet Rosé, rhubarb simple syrup and lime juice together in a shaker with ice until chilled. Strain into a glass with ice and top with sparkling water. Garnish with mint and a thinly sliced twirl of rhubarb.

*Try it with a rhubarb infused gin such as Edinburgh Rhubarb & Ginger Gin. Find it at the Newport Market Spirit Shop!

Snap Peas

I love a good savory ingredient, and peas are the perfect way to welcome the spring season. Whether they're used as a garnish (love a little pea tendril situation!) or the star of the show, peas make the perfect addition to spring cocktails.

Snap Pea Margarita

2 oz blanco tequila

1/2 oz orange liqueur

1/2 oz sugar snap pea puree

3/4 oz lime juice

1/4 oz key lime juice

Fresh snap peas

*To make the sugar snap pea puree: Add 1 cup fresh sugar snap peas, 1/4 cup of sugar and 1/4 cup water in a blender and blend until pureed. Strain through a cheesecloth and discard solids.

Lilac

Lilacs are one of my favorite things about spring. And if you didn't know already, they are edible! I spent years trying to perfect my lilac lemonade and finally had an epiphany a few years back. LILAC. WATER. It's used in the water portion of the lemonade and really carries over the scent and flavor of lilacs like no other.

To make the lilac water, stuff as many lilac blossoms as you can into a 32-ounce jar and cover with cool water. Blossoms should be freshly picked and lightly rinsed to remove any dust or pollen. Allow the lilacs to infuse in the refrigerator five hours, ideally overnight. Strain through cheesecloth and store in the fridge for one week.

Lilac Lemonade

4 cups lilac-infused water

1 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 cup simple syrup

Mix together lilac-infused water, lemon juice and simple syrup in a jar and shake to combine. To make it a cocktail, pour 4 ounces of Lilac Lemonade and 2 ounces of pisco into a glass with ice.

So, there you have it — three delightful spring sips to help you welcome the season with open arms (and a glass in hand). You can grow all of these in your cocktail garden! Whether you prefer something floral and fizzy or herbaceous and refreshing, there's a springtime libation out there waiting to tickle your taste buds and lift your spirits. Cheers to warmer days, blooming flowers, and the promise of fresh cocktails!

—Alyson Brown is a beverage photographer and drink stylist with an appreciation for a well-built cocktail. Her passion for cocktails led to her first book, "The Flower-Infused Cocktail: Flowers With A Twist." Presently, Brown resides in The Stacks Studios in The Old Mill District, situated right in the heart of Bend.