Cinco de Mayo at ROAM

A special menu for the weekend

Mark your calendar for May 3 to 5, when ROAM, the downtown restaurant in the Oxford Hotel, celebrates Cinco de Mayo for three days straight. Executive Chef Bryant Kryck has a passion for Mexican cuisine following his training with James Beard-Winning Chef Iliana de la Vega. He's created a menu for the celebration that includes Cochinita Pibil, Half Chicken or Enchiladas with Oaxacan Mole, House Made Wild Boar Chorizo, Vegetarian Empanadas with Creamy Mushroom Mezcal Sauce — and, natch, signature margaritas and other yummy beverages. Brunch will stay on the menu throughout the Cinco de Mayo events, but from 2 to 10pm each day the kitchen will also offer this specialty menu.

Cinco de Mayo at ROAM
Fri., May 3-Sun., May 5
ROAM at the Oxford Hotel
10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend


