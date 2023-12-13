 Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Join the Source Member program. Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon!
Learn more Support Us

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza

Turtle Island Coffee serves up Gawah, a traditional Palestinian drink

By

Turtle Island Coffee Shop, the Indigenous and queer-owned coffee house in downtown Bend, is serving up a traditional Palestinian drink to raise funds for medical relief for Palestinians. The shop began offering Gawah, a latte drink that includes cinnamon, cardamom and rose, last week in an effort to raise funds for Doctors Without Borders, providing medical aid in Gaza and other locations in crisis.

click to enlarge Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza
Nicole Vulcan

"What's happening over there is the age-old tale of colonization," said Teh Sanchez, who owns Turtle Island, along with Beth Brady. "It goes very laterally with the Indigenous plight here in the United States."

Sanchez and Brady have also been serving up free coffee during weekend ceasefire demonstrations at Peace Corner, on Greenwood and Wall streets in Bend.

"A lot of people's idea, when they have a business, is to keep it business – it's for money. It's for capitalism," Sanchez told the Source Weekly. "But I mean, your businesses should represent who you are as a human being. I'm not just trying to make money. I want to use whatever platform I have to bring light to whatever injustices are currently happening."

Turtle Island Coffee originally planned to offer Gawah for a limited time but have since extended that offering.

Turtle Island is located at 180 NW Oregon Avenue in Bend. It's open seven days a week.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Chow
All Food & Drink

Readers also liked…

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

By Jared Rasic

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

CENTRAL OREGON GIVES

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Nicole Vulcan

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 13-25, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation