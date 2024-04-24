It's Farmers Market Time!

click to enlarge Whitney Whitehouse The Bend Farmers Market in October 2023.

It's a sign that the warm season is officially upon us: the Bend Farmers Market is set to open this week, starting Wednesday, May 1. The market runs from 11am to 3pm every Wednesday through Oct. 9 in Brooks Alley in downtown Bend. Local and regional farmers bring a wealth of seasonal produce, baked goods, food products and so much more from over 40 vendors. Like other years, people with EBT/SNAP benefits can get "Double Up Food Bucks" that offer a $20 match on fresh produce and $6 in matching funds to spend on cheese, poultry and other meats.

"Whether you're a longtime supporter or a first-time visitor, there's something for everyone to enjoy at the Bend Farmers Market," said Amy Vanderlaan, BFM board president.

Meanwhile, the Northwest Crossing and Sisters farmers markets both open in early June.