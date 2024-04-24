Chef's Choice

The chefs honored in our 2024 Restaurant Guide (featured inside this very same edition!) know a thing or two about good eats — that's probably why they were named Restaurant of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Food Cart of the Year and Rookie Cart of the Year in the first place. And while we spent time telling some of their stories inside that Restaurant Guide, we're taking some time here to share some other info we gleaned from our interviews with the restaurant and food cart owners.

Here are thoughts on Bend and Central Oregon's restaurant scene, from some of the same people who really, really like to make you tasty food.

click to enlarge Courtesy Pizza Mondo Facebook A pizza slice and a salad at Pizza Mondo, one of John Gorham’s go-tos.

Where They Like to Eat

Jonny Becklund of Dear Irene: Rancher Butcher Chef, Yoli, Juno Japanese Garden, The Lemon Tree, BOSA.

John Gorham of Rancher Butcher Chef: 900 Wall happy hour, Yoli.

Justin Halvorsen of Farmer's Deli: Food is interpretive. It's massively interpretive. Bend is unique in what they offer – I moved here because there are so many restaurants here. The majority of restaurants are privately owned – mom and pop, if you will. I think that's beautiful because it give them their own sense of identity. Once you start seeing the cookie cutter, you lose something.

Joseph Franco of Americana: Tacos La Catrina and Pho Viet.

click to enlarge Courtesy Pho Viet Facebook Bun Bo Hue in the background, a favorite of Renee Gorham, and Ginger Salmon Pho from Pho Viet & Cafe in the foreground.

Favorite Dishes from Around Town

Jonny Becklund of Dear Irene: The steak tartare at RBC – a classic dish. Joe's Korean Fried Chicken at Yoli — straight gas!

Irene Becklund of Dear Irene: Elk chops at RBC – it's cool to see different ingredients brought out.

John Gorham of Rancher Butcher Chef: El Sancho Chicken Bowl. We don't put chicken on our menu, so that's what I crave! Pizza Mondo slices are amazing — that is great pizza.

Renee Gorham of Rancher Butcher Chef: A Chicago Dog from Burgz n Dogz. Pho Viet's Bun Bo Hue. Jackson's Corner and Dear Mom.

Joseph Franco of Americana: Foie Budino at Bos Taurus, Chorizo Breakfast Burrito at Don Gambino's

click to enlarge Courtesy Yoli Facebook Korean Fried Chicken at Yoli, a fave of chef Jonny Becklund.

What Bend/Central Oregon Needs On Its Food Scene

Jonny Becklund of Dear Irene: A traditional, omakase-style sushi spot — like traditional Japanese. And a raw bar with oysters and crab, and a proper dim sum house.

John Gorham of Rancher Butcher Chef: Dim Sum. Peruvian rotisserie chicken. I love a rotisserie chicken, and the Peruvian style is my favorite.

Renee Gorham of Rancher Butcher Chef: Ethiopian, and as much as I love Yoli, I'd love a real Korean grill. And, an Asian market. And great Mediterranean.

Justin Halvorsen of Farmer's Deli: For me I see a niche where a lot of East Coasters are moving here, and I miss East Coast beer. When you're missing home, food can quell that a little bit– so for me, it's just a really nice, solid sandwich. I'd like to do more of New Jersey — like heroes... we call them grinders, and everyone out here is like, "what's a grinder?"

Joseph Franco of Americana: More Vietnamese options!