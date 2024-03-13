Cultivating Cocktails

As winter melts away and the air begins to warm, the allure of the season has us turning our attention to outdoor activities, including gardening. Whether or not you believe it, now is the perfect time to start planning your cocktail garden. Imagine stepping into your backyard at the height of summer to pluck fresh ingredients to craft the perfect botanical libations. I can't think of a better way to embrace the spirit of season! Whether you're a seasoned gardener or a novice with a fondness for mixology, be sure to clip and save this article to reference all season long.

click to enlarge Alyson Brown

1. Start Seeds. If you've ever delved into high desert gardening, you're likely aware of our short growing season! Luckily, seeds can be started indoors now to get a jumpstart on the season. Some of my favorite sites for seed buying are Baker Creek and Territorial Seed Company. Start planting after the last frost date in your region, typically in early spring. Consider planting from seeds or purchasing young plants from a nursery.

2. Select Your Ingredients. When planning your cocktail garden, think about the flavors and aromas you want to incorporate into your drinks.

Fruits & Vegetables

Fruits: I stick to the fruits that are hardy in my garden, which include plums and raspberries, but cherries, apples, strawberries and more also thrive in our high desert climate.

I've discovered that melons just don't grow in my garden. But with the right conditions and lots of patience, it is possible to grow watermelon, cantaloupe and honeydew in Central Oregon.

Vegetables: Even though fruit is what might first come to mind when flavoring cocktails, there are plenty of delicious vegetables that make great additions your cocktail garden. I've grown tomatoes, hot peppers, carrots, beets and even snap peas to incorporate into my cocktail recipes.





Herbs

Hardy Herbs: Varieties of thyme, sage and rosemary are hardy enough to sustain in a Central Oregon cocktail garden throughout the year! I've been known to send my kids out to the garden, snippers in hand, to dig sprigs of thyme out of the snow mid-winter!

Summer Annuals: Many herbs are grown to enhance the flavor of various drinks. Try unique variations like chocolate mint or cinnamon basil.



Edible Flowers

Edible flowers not only enhance the cocktail experience with their beauty, they also play an important role in the garden. For example, many edible flowers can be grown as companion plants. Marigolds have a scent that many pests find disagreeable, and borage can be planted to detract leaf-eating caterpillars. In addition, edible flowers attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies, which are vital for the pollination of many crops.

Chamomile: Infuse syrups or create chamomile tea-based hot toddies.

Nasturtium: Try in a Bloody Mary! It has a peppery bite which works great with savory gin- or vodka-based drinks.

Rose: Adds a floral note to cocktails; especially delicious in margaritas and lemonades.

3. Plant Your Garden. Once your seeds are growing and we've reached the last frost date, it's time to plant your cocktail garden. Begin by spacing out herbs and fruits according to their individual requirements, ensuring they have enough room to grow. Remember to water your plants regularly, especially during the hottest months, and mulch around them to conserve moisture and suppress weeds.

4. Care and Maintenance. To keep your cocktail garden flourishing throughout the spring and beyond, regular care and maintenance is essential. Prune your herbs to encourage bushy growth and remove any dead or yellowing leaves. Fertilize your plants periodically with a balanced organic fertilizer to promote healthy growth and abundant harvests.

5. Harvest and Enjoy. This is the part we've all been waiting for!! As your cocktail garden matures, the time will come to harvest your colorful bounty. Use sharp scissors or pruning shears to snip off herbs and flowers as needed. Freshly picked ingredients elevate the taste of your cocktails, and there's truly nothing more satisfying than enjoying the fruits of your labor!

6. Get Creative with Cocktails. With your garden in full bloom, it's time to unleash your creativity in the world of mixology. Experiment with different combinations of herbs, fruits and spirits to create signature cocktails that reflect the essence of spring. Below is two favorite garden-to-glass cocktails from my book, "The Flower-Infused Cocktail."

—Alyson Brown is a beverage photographer and drink stylist with an appreciation for a well-built cocktail. Her passion for cocktails led to her first book, "The Flower-Infused Cocktail: Flowers With A Twist." Presently, Brown resides in The Stacks Studios in The Old Mill District, situated right in the heart of Bend, Oregon.





click to enlarge Alyson Brown Cloverjito.





CLOVERJITO

2 oz white rum

2 oz clover sun tea

2 limes, cut into wedges

Handful of fresh mint leaves

2 tsp sugar

Sparkling water

In the bottom of the glass, muddle the mint leaves, lime wedges and sugar together to release their juices. Fill the glass with ice. Pour over the rum and clover sun tea. Stir with a straw to combine. Garnish with a red clover flower and mint leaves.





CLOVER SUN TEA

2 tbsp red clover blossoms

1 tbsp mint

1 tbsp lemon balm

1 tsp lemon peel

Cold water

Add all the clover flowers and herbs to a 64-oz jar, and top with water. Allow to infuse in warm sunlight for four hours. Strain into a clean jar and store in the refrigerator for 1 week.

Make it a mocktail by subbing with a non-alcoholic rum alternative or leaving it out all together.