Cocktails and Mocktails Guide 2023

However you say “Cheers,” we’re giving you plenty to toast inside this

Cocktails and Mocktails guide, powered by the Source Weekly.

In addition to browsing the listings for a host of local haunts, inside this guide you’ll find a focus on the boozy and not-so-boozy side of imbibing in Central Oregon. In our “Zero Proof” feature, we’re showcasing some of the mocktails found at places offering actual mocktail menus – not just sodas or kombuchas – in Central Oregon. In our “Generations” story, we set our ace team of drinkers across generations to sample some of the goods around Bend. Plus, amazing photographer and drinks expert Alyson Brown offers some ideas for making simple cocktails and mocktails at home.

Whether your winter drinking schedule involves zero-proof or high-proof

beverages, we say cheers to you!

—The Source Drinking Team









Check out the Digital Edition!

