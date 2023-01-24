 Cocktails and Mocktails Guide 2023 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Cocktails and Mocktails Guide 2023

Cocktails and Mocktails Guide 2023
However you say “Cheers,” we’re giving you plenty to toast inside this
Cocktails and Mocktails guide, powered by the Source Weekly.

 

In addition to browsing the listings for a host of local haunts, inside this guide you’ll find a focus on the boozy and not-so-boozy side of imbibing in Central Oregon. In our “Zero Proof” feature, we’re showcasing some of the mocktails found at places offering actual mocktail menus – not just sodas or kombuchas – in Central Oregon. In our “Generations” story, we set our ace team of drinkers across generations to sample some of the goods around Bend. Plus, amazing photographer and drinks expert Alyson Brown offers some ideas for making simple cocktails and mocktails at home.

 

Whether your winter drinking schedule involves zero-proof or high-proof
beverages, we say cheers to you!

 

—The Source Drinking Team

Cocktails and Mocktails Guide 2023
More from Cocktails and Mocktails Guide 2023

  • Three Ingredient Cocktails

    Approachable cocktails for the home mixologist - with a booze-free option, too!

    By Alyson Brown

    Three Ingredient Cocktails

  • You Have Zero Proof

    More bars are offering not just NA drinks, but full mocktail menus. Here are a few highlights from local places.

    By Nicole Vulcan

    You Have Zero Proof

  • Best of Drinks

    Source Weekly readers know what’s up. These are the drinks, bars and bartenders voted “Best”

    Best of Drinks
Special Issues & Guides

