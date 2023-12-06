Hot, Hot, Heat

click to enlarge Jared Rasic

I have designs on being a spice lord. I used to think I could hang pretty hard when it came to spicy food, but I'm nowhere near as badass as I thought I was. When word hit me back in February that Bend was going to get its very own Fire on the Mountain location, I had to see whether we could deal with that level of heat. Bend is historically fairly heat-averse, so I thought it would be easy to eat as many of the hottest chicken dishes I could in preparation for one of my favorite Portland wing spots.

It wasn't easy. It not only broke me mentally, but wracked me me with the most pain I've ever felt from eating spicy food. I ended the third day of heat with a Nashville Chicken Sandwich that reached two million on the Scoville spice scale (for reference, a jalapeño is between 4,000 and 8,500 on the scale). I spent a day and a half feeling like I had a hot coal burning its way through my stomach lining and I wanted to drown myself in a swimming pool of whole milk. For months, just the thought of spicy chicken made my insides want to be outside.

click to enlarge Jared Rasic

Luckily, that was almost a year ago and Fire on the Mountain opened only in late October, so I felt properly healed enough to take on the El Jefe, the spiciest sauce in FotM's repertoire; a sauce that absolutely destroyed me the last time I tried it around 15 years ago. As a Portland buffalo wing staple since 2005, FotM co-owner Jordan Busch had a clear vision for what he wanted to bring to the culinary scene.

"After finishing law school and flirting with a career in mediation, I met my business partner Sara Sawicki, who shared the same dream of opening a restaurant," says Busch. "We both wanted to live somewhere near mountains, somewhere that had a great live music scene and somewhere that needed a wing joint. We also knew that we would call our restaurant Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings due to our love of mountains, spicy food and the good ol' Grateful Dead. After a friend of ours moved to Portland, he urged us to check the town out. We did some research and read somewhere that Portland was the worst city in the country for wings. We visited Oregon and really dug the vibe, and our decision was made."

On my visit, we started with the fried pickle spears which were delicious and perfectly breaded. Most fried pickles are lil' baby round ones looking like fried quarters, but these were long and fat with a crunchy and delectable breading that set the tone for the meal immediately. Honestly, I expected these to be gut bombs, but they were light and fantastic. I didn't want to share these.

I went with a few different flavors of wings and chicken tenders, but only getting a single dry wing and a cup of El Jefe sauce to dip it in.. The fear was real and I wanted to be able to try multiple sauces without shattering my palate with fire and pain. My deeply spice-averse mom got the heat-free Sweet BBQ wings, which were packed with flavor that leaned into the BBQ tang without being overly sweet or smoky. That's one thing that a lot of these wing and tender flavors have in common: a balance of flavor that seems very carefully crafted.

click to enlarge Jared Rasic

"I think the key to creating a sauce that is spicy and not overpowering is to make sure it is balanced," says Busch. "For example, our Raspberry Habanero sauce is spicy, as you can tell by the name. However, the raspberries offer a nice sweet, tart contrast and some brown sugar mellows it all out. We like making sauces that have many different layers. I've realized that our Jerk sauce has so many different layers that it needs to cool down a little bit before one can taste everything that is going on in the sauce. It is akin to a good stout in that sense."

That Jamaican Jerk sauce really does have a lot going on. With a half-dozen wings generously coated in the light-green deliciousness, I really got to luxuriate in the flavors. In Bend I've noticed that a lot of spots get jerk sauce wrong by leaning way too heavily into the allspice and garlic without finding that sweet scientific balance with the hot peppers, the brown sugar and the soy sauce. FotM's Jerk Sauce leans into the heat of the peppers (I thought I tasted Scotch Bonnet but I could be wrong), while also spreading the allspice, cinnamon and soy into a flavor profile I found to be wholly original.

After putting a hurting on those Jerk wings, I dove into three tenders with the Bourbon Chipotle sauce. Again, FotM found the right balance of the sweet bourbon notes and the vinegar smoke tang of the adobo without backing away from the spice of the peppers. With the tenders tossed in the sauce, they're wet and messy in a way you don't find in chicken strips around these parts.

click to enlarge Jared Rasic

All of this was complemented perfectly with a pint of the Shocks of Sheba NW IPA from Fire on the Mountain Brewing. I had completely forgotten that FotM brewed their own beer and was really happy to discover that their IPA was solid and refreshing. The hoppiness is really light, instead packing each sip with big citrus notes that make it an incredibly and easily drinkable beer for people who don't dig the bitterness of most IPAs.

"Wings and beer go together like chocolate and peanut butter," says Busch. "We keep it local in the sense that you can pretty much only find our beer in our restaurants, save the occasional guest tap at bars owned by folks we are friends with. Our head brewer Ben has been our close friend for 20 years, so we were able to keep it all in the family. He does a great job of brewing beers that are compatible with our sauce flavors. This was definitely by design."

All that was left for me was my single, naked wing and the intimidating cup of El Jefe. After giving it a healthy dip in the dark red and black sauce, I cleared the wing from tip to tail, taking every drop of El Jefe down the gullet. What hits first is black pepper, followed by the Buffalo tang of Frank's Red Hot and then the real heat comes roiling up from the depths. It's a delicious spicy flavor, one that gave me the hiccups for about 15 minutes but then left without wrecking me too badly.

Again, that balance is really on point because, ultimately, a good spice lord knows that it doesn't matter how spicy something is if the food itself isn't delicious. If you make something so hot that it's inedible, then what have you really accomplished? Fire on the Mountain knows this and leads all their sauces with memorable flavor over debilitating heat. "Strangely, [the El Jefe] was one sauce that basically came together on the first try," says Busch. "We wanted to include an array of peppers. Some that were kind of spicy, some that were pretty spicy and some that were super spicy. On top of that we add some pure capsicum extract, so the sauce really exits the stratosphere."

While I still don't think I'm much of a Spice Lord, Fire on the Mountain will sit comfortably in that pocket for people who not only want spice and tons of heat, but big flavors and profiles across varying degrees of complexity without being alienating for the spice adverse. Regardless of what you're after from a wing joint, Fire on the Mountain is a welcome addition to the scene.

Fire on the Mountain

637 NE 3rd St., Bend (Next to the Campfire Hotel)

Wed-Sun 11am-Close; expanded hours coming soon