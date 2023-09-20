Roll Out the Barrels; It's Time for Oktoberfests

It's been 213 years since the marriage of Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen. While you weren't invited to the wedding, the anniversary is better known today as Oktoberfest. Some 6 million people will fill the tents and bierhalls of Munich from mid-September through early October. Somewhat confusingly, the primary beer style for the celebration is called Märzen, which translates to March. That's because when the royal wedding took place in September, and no way were beer-loving Germans going to party without beer, they had to tap into the reserves that had been lagering (storing) in caves since spring, given that in the days before refrigeration, you simply couldn't brew beer throughout the summer lest it spoil, so the beer you were able to enjoy in early fall actually came from... March. One thing that isn't remotely confusing is that Oktoberfest is simply a party.

click to enlarge Courtesy McMenamins

Märzens are autumn-colored lagers marked by toasty maltiness with lingering Nobel hops. Festbiers can also be lighter in color and body, which is good if you're downing them by the masskrug (liter mug). But here in the PNW, it's also the start of fresh hops beer season, so hoist your steins of festbiers or fresh beers (or pumpkin beers if you like; no one's judging). Don't forget to don your lederhosen or your dirndl (and don't leave your kinder at home because Oktoberfest is a family affair). Also, whether you drink nine or none, always do the chicken dance with gusto, or, if you luck out, someone named Gustav.

Sept. 23 Oktoberfests

Van Henion Brewing is Bend's German-forward lager brewery that, just over a year old, gets to throw its first (and by no means last) Oktoberfest from Noon-9 p.m on Sept. 23. Van Henion even released a new Festbier (5.5%) for the occasion and the season. In addition to this new release and other Germanic classics like its Kolsch and Helles, there will be appropriate beers from seven guest breweries, live music from 4-6 p.m., and so many pretzels and more.

By virtue of being Bend's fifth-oldest brewery since 2004, McMenamins Old St. Francis School Oktoberfest is one of the area's oldest (since 2005), featuring the annual release of McMenamins Oktoberfest (5.42%) from 1-11pm that begs for a big glass boot to hoist and sway to the live music. While the usual Deadhead fare remains, also gobble up all the yummy bratwursts, sauerkraut, German potato salad, and, in lieu of giant pretzels, pretzel rolls.

Boss Rambler will transport patrons to Munich via offering full liter mugs of its new HofBrah Festbier and will also host a stein-holding competition during its Noon-9pm fest. Contenders take note: the world record is 29, which translates to over 156 pounds of beer and glass. Also note, the winners (there's a men's and women's comp) win a ceramic stein. TBD whether it comes full, but let's all hope they'll be full. Can't lift that many steins? You can still win a gift card for best-dressed herr or frau.

Sept. 30 Oktoberfests

Downtown Bend hosts its Oktoberfest with all the pageantry of fall in Bavaria. Like weiner dog races! Tricycle races! And a yodeling contest! Three breweries officially participate: Worthy Beers & Burgers essentially converts to Worthy Beers & Brats (and pretzels) as well as hosts its own stein-holding competition. On Bond, Kobold Brewing holds a Hammerschlaggen hourly from 4-9 p.m. A whatschlaggen? How this hasn't caught on outside the Midwest, where plenty of German-Americans still live, is beyond me. Forget corn hole or darts, hammerschlaggen is a contest to see who can drive nails into a tree stump — or some other piece of wood — the fastest. You don't even have to BYO hammer. And Bend Brewing Co.'s beer garden oompas to life with German music and food as well as steins for sale.

GoodLife Brewing's celebration that officially takes place on the 30th but the beer and food specials and festive vibe last through Oct. 7, when neighboring German pub Prost gets in on the action as well. Last year, GoodLife unveiled its new Märzen to complement other fest-appropriate beers such as its classic Bavarian Helles Lager, and German pils, and, of course, a fresh hop beer, in addition to imported German beers and wines. Oans, zwoa, drei...g'suffa.