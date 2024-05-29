Summer Sips

click to enlarge SW

If Bend loves anything, it loves a patio — but not just any patio. It has to have this mercurial composition made up of the right vibe, solid alcoholic/beverage choices, a perfect view of the splendor of the high desert and the right spot to bask in the long-awaited Central Oregon sunshine. Sure, there are lots of variables (doggos, kiddos, romance, food choices, etc.), but Bend has some definite classic patios for any Summer Sipping enthusiast. Here are just a few of our favorites.

click to enlarge Courtesy Pine Tavern

Classic Patio: Pine Tavern

Pine Tavern has been around since 1936 for a reason. Not only does it have one of the best happy hours in town, but its patio has one of the most stunning views of the Deschutes River you can find downtown. Even when completely full, there's an intimacy and magic to that patio that many have imitated, but rarely do they even come close to the OG.

click to enlarge Jared Rasic

Vista Patio: Monkless Belgian Ales Brasserie

The first time you walk out of the elevated patio of Monkless Belgian Ales' Brasserie and you see the sweeping view of the Old Mill complete with the big sky, the turns of the river and the smoke stacks that remind you of the logging history of Bend, it's hard not to fall in love with the city just a little bit more. That view, combined with the expertly crafted Belgian ales from Monkless' mad scientists, make this a patio to dream about in the depths of winter.

click to enlarge Jared Rasic

People-Watching Patio: San Simon

Tin Pan Alley is the melting pot of Bend. At any given time in front of the fire tables of San Simon you can catch tourists discussing where they have reservations, locals that just got off work and are catching up with other industry friends, dogs, babies, old, young and everyone in between. There's an unpretentiousness to San Simon's shared patio that makes everyone feel welcome, and has helped solidify Tin Pan Alley as the beating heart of Downtown Bend.

click to enlarge Courtesy Dear Irene

New Patio: Dear Irene

The patio at Dear Irene offers a romantic ambience that's hard to quantify until you experience it for yourself. The combination of mood lighting, deeply kind staff, expertly curated drinks, world-class dining and the cobblestone pathway of the heavily trafficked Brooks Street make this spot an unassuming and deeply magical patio that helps remind one of the singularity of Bend.