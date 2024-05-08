LCD Soundsystem Returns to Oregon for the First Time in 14 Years

An abridged history lesson: Back in the early aughts, a vibrant NYC scene was birthing the likes of The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Interpol. Contrary to the burgeoning class of incendiary rockers that would lead a global revolution (including an epic list of The bands... The White Stripes, The Hives, The Killers, The Black Keys), the production team of James Murphy and Tim Goldsworthy started DFA Records to make dance records. While the rockers' time was finite — they only had so much stamina to shred and howl their way through less-than-60-minute sets — the guys at DFA wanted to stay up all night gyrating in underground clubs. And so did the kids of Brooklyn—and ultimately the four other boroughs and beyond.

James Murphy was the guy who, as a producer, was told to stop meddling with other people's recordings and just go make his own. He thought: 'OK I wanna make a CAN record.' Inspired by the '70s German experimental rock band, LCD Soundsystem was born.

Since that eponymous release in 2005, the collective led by the enigmatic Murphy and legions of LCD fans have had their ups and downs, from "breaking up" for five years, to reuniting at Coachella in 2016, to a series of incredible New York residencies over the past several years.

click to enlarge Photo by James Murphy @ Ruvan Wijesooriya James Murphy conducts the elusive LCD Soundsystem to open the HHA concert season.

For us humble fans on the Left Coast, LCD Soundsystem hasn't been to the Pacific Northwest in years, but that all changes on May 14. A crisp Tuesday evening marks the opening of the Hayden Homes Amphitheater concert season and LCD's return to Oregon for the first time since 2010! It's the only Oregon show on what the band are dubbing their "Kinda Tour."

"We're one of only five stops in the country!" exclaims Beau Eastes, marketing director at Hayden Homes. "We're hosting more shows in the shoulder season," he continues, with this show being "our earliest show." Hayden Homes will continue the season with four other shows in May, a full summer lineup, and then 12 more in September. "We're excited to spread out events into some of Bend's less-busy months," Eastes said. And on those busy days, consider riding your bike as the amphitheater "added approximately 300 new bike parking spots" last year in its pursuit "to be the greenest concert venue in the country," he proclaims. This goes hand in hand with the recycling and compost program inside the venue (which diverted 124,934 pounds of waste away from landfills in 2023—a 78% diversion rate) and other sustainability efforts like banning single-use plastic bottles—bring your own refillable one.

Joining Murphy on the stage this week are Pat Mahoney, Al Doyle (also of Hot Chip), Tyler Pope, Korey Richey, Nick Millhiser (Holy Ghost!), Abby Echeverri and Portland native Nancy Whang. While its last record came out seven years ago, the band has a legendary reputation as a live act. Releasing just four studio albums since 2005 — but also three live records, the meticulous Murphy has always been obsessed with how his band sounds and feels live, which has garnered it a devout following and the ability to play (and sell out) multiple shows in single cities. No two shows are the same. After the band leaves Central Oregon, they'll head to Seattle for four consecutive nights.

Naturally, rumors are swirling online of new music but nothing has been confirmed. In the interim, its latest offering is the 2022 track—the first new song in five years—"new body rhumba," which was written for Noah Baumbach's feature film "White Noise."

Legendary producer Rick Rubin cited LCD Soundsystem's "Us V Them" as his favorite song of the 21st century, telling the BBC: "This song represents my time in New York, when I was going to NYU, and I was going out to Danceteria every night with the Beastie Boys and with Run DMC and with LL Cool J, and there was this incredible dance music scene going on that had groups like Liquid Liquid and ESG. While LCD was not yet a band, their music is the sound of New York at that period. And LCD Soundsystem are actually the best version of any of this music! They perfected it."

If that's not the most resounding endorsement to get out on a Tuesday evening—and if we're being completely honest, likely your only chance to see this band in Bend in your lifetime... and theirs — I don't know what is.

LCD Soundsystem – Kinda Tour 2024

Tues., May 14

Hayden Homes Amphitheater

344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend