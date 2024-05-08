Emily Wolfe Amplifies Authenticity

AAustin-based rock 'n' roll songwriter and guitarist Emily Wolfe is gearing up to head on tour to perform her electrifying blend of indie-rock and alternative sounds. Known for her raw and vulnerable lyrics, Wolfe's music packs a punch with heavy guitars and unapologetic volume. Set to perform tracks from her latest album, "The Blowback," Wolfe takes the stage at Volcanic Theatre Pub on May 15 for a night filled with guitar riffs and high-energy music.

Released Oct. 20, "The Blowback" is a 10-track album entirely produced by Wolfe herself. Reflecting on the album's creation, Wolfe shared with the Source Weekly, "When I recorded this record, I felt empowered, relieved and excited." Wolfe describes her music as, "really intense rock 'n' roll, loud with a lot of guitar."

click to enlarge Courtesy Emily Wolfe Facebook Emily Wolfe’s music packs a punch with heavy guitar sounds and unapologetic volume.

Offering a glimpse into her creative process, Wolfe recently unveiled a mini documentary on May 2. The 10-minute documentary follows the making of her latest album and captures Wolfe's mental and emotional journey during its production. Available for streaming on YouTube, the documentary provides an intimate look at the artist behind the music.

With her music, Wolfe aims for something that feels real, striving to create rock 'n' roll that resonates with her true self. "The goal for me with music is authenticity and to make rock 'n' roll music that hopefully sounds as close to me as possible."

Her latest single, "Kill the Love," is inspired by the Texas Freeze of 2021, and Sen. Ted Cruz's controversial actions during the crisis. Through the single, Wolfe showcases her drumming skills and describes the song as, "a fun one to play live."

Excited to connect with her audience, Wolfe expressed her enthusiasm for performing in Bend and meeting fans who are at her upcoming show. For music enthusiasts craving an evening filled with guitar riffs, powerful lead vocals and creative, original songwriting, Wolfe's music performance will not disappoint.

Emily Wolfe

Wed ., May 15, 8pm

Volcanic Theatre Pub

70 SW Century Dr., Bend