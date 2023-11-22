Source Material: Sunshine In My Pocket

With the clouds looming over Bend, I've found that my appreciation for moments of sunshine has increased exponentially since my arrival here. It can be a little too easy to feel disheartened or overwhelmed by the early sunsets; I promise you, you're not alone. However, even with the colder weather and darker evenings, I still enjoy heading outside and getting a walk or run in to end the day. I'll often see Bendites bundled up going for jogs, dodging the 5 o'clock traffic off Wall Street.

click to enlarge Album Covers from Apple Music

To help kill that traffic-jam time, or battle off those pesky seasonally affected emotions, here are some songs that sound like sunshine spilling out of headphones and speakers.

What You Won't Do For Love – Bobby Caldwell

Bobby Caldwell's 1978 soul-jazz hit found a whole new audience by slinking its way into the background of social media videos and even inspiring modern covers from Swedish superstar Snoh Aalegra. This is the song to suggest when someone asks, "You like jazz?" With this on my rotation heavily, I suggest using a quality pair of headphones and cranking the volume to appreciate the bass line.





Beast of Burden- The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones have long been a testament to the lasting effects rock 'n' roll can have throughout the world. With "Beast of Burden," from the 1978 album "Some Girls," the band howls on the effects unrequited love can have on a lovesick heart. The warmth from Keith Richard's driving guitar riff swings as penultimate front-man Mick Jagger begs, well, everyone to love him. This classic '70s rock song is my go-to good mood song every Monday morning.





Cough Drops- Almost Monday

San Diego trio Almost Monday formed in 2015, but it's the 2022 single "Cough Drops" that virtually shoved its way up to the top of my Top-25-played just in time for this article. I'm a sucker for steady hard-hitting drums and catchy choruses, and this song has both. The fried-vocal dances between simple chords before the rhythm section kicks the door down on the song, introducing an alternative sound and some of the best cross-sensory lyricism I have ever heard.





It was a Good Day- Ice Cube

The iconic N.W.A rapper/producer delivers this track, ringing in at an amazing 4 minutes and 20 seconds long, off his third solo album, "The Predator," from 1992. Known for his biting free-style capabilities and ruthless approach to diss tracks, Ice Cube shows that between the dirty crooks and gangin' we're all just trying to smile and that nothing's better than when it's all going your way.





Put Your Records On- Corrine Bailey Rae

English singer/songwriter Corrine Bailey Rae burst onto the music scene with her 2006 self-titled debut ep. Her hit single, "Put Your Records On," radiates precisely the languid energy and warm-hued soulful sound that can uplift the mind from even the earliest sunset.





Cordeiro de Nana - Os Tincoas

It can be easy to forget that the tea-shade '70s happened elsewhere than just America. This island-vibe pop encapsulates the best of Brazilian influence at the height of the '70s. Soft-string guitars and rhythmic use of drumming ushers in an almost ritualistic sound of spiritual chants. Os Tincos continues to perform today, with trademark songs about mystical beings and Yoruba Mythology. Take a walk, press play and suddenly, you're on the coast and even if it's raining, I promise the weather will be perfect.





Come Down – Anderson .Paak

Before Anderson .Paak was introduced as the lightning-smiled singer holding the drumbeat and wearing Ike-Turner wigs in power-duo Silk Sonic, the drummer-singer-songwriter released his third studio project, "Malibu," a 2016 album full of quick-witted rhymes and an expressive perspective on soul, R-n'B and roots music set against today's zeitgeist. "Come Down" is the 13th of 16 songs on the album's track list, making it an all-too-often skipped jam. Listening to this one, you'll walk a couple inches taller and with a little more swagger. Enjoy his NPR Tiny Desk Concert, and you'll feel like you can run through walls.