 2023 Impact Conference Coming Oct. 31 To Riverhouse Convention Center
2023 Impact Conference Coming Oct. 31 To Riverhouse Convention Center

The Bend Chamber of Commerce's 2023 Impact Conference is happening Oct. 31 at the Riverhouse Convention Center. The half-day seminar will focus on regional and national economic outlooks. The conference will provide an in-depth look into the real estate and hospitality sectors, and, new this year, policy and growth topics.
2023 Impact Conference Coming Oct. 31 To Riverhouse Convention Center
Bend Chamber


The Impact Conference aims to bring innovative thinking and resources to Central Oregon, encouraging the community’s economic growth and endurance. This is an opportunity to become more informed about how challenges globally and locally can be effectively addressed to position your businesses strategically and intentionally.

The Economic Session will kick off the conference with breakfast and introductions from Bend Chamber CEO Katy Brooks and an economic overview by State Economist for Business Oregon, Damon Runberg. Keynote Speaker will be Dr. Megan Lawson, Senior Economist for Headwaters Economics. After the Economic session, attendees have a choice of attending one of the following breakout sessions: Real Estate, Hospitality, or Policy & Growth. Register here

