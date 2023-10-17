2023 Impact Conference Coming Oct. 31 To Riverhouse Convention Center

The Impact Conference aims to bring innovative thinking and resources to Central Oregon, encouraging the community’s economic growth and endurance. This is an opportunity to become more informed about how challenges globally and locally can be effectively addressed to position your businesses strategically and intentionally.
The Economic Session will kick off the conference with breakfast and introductions from Bend Chamber CEO Katy Brooks and an economic overview by State Economist for Business Oregon, Damon Runberg. Keynote Speaker will be Dr. Megan Lawson, Senior Economist for Headwaters Economics. After the Economic session, attendees have a choice of attending one of the following breakout sessions: Real Estate, Hospitality, or Policy & Growth. Register here.