 Bend Approves Sale for 26 Units of Affordable Housing
Bend Approves Sale for 26 Units of Affordable Housing

The City sold land in north east Bend to partnering organizations to develop 26 units of single-family affordable housing

By

The Bend City Council approved the sale of two surplus parcels of city-owned land at the Feb. 7 council meeting. The land, which will be sold for approximately $20,000 each, will become 26 units on NE Franklin Avenue and NE Bear Creek Avenue.  

The sale is an affordable homeownership partnership between the Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity and Thistle and Nest, a nonprofit helping buyers with affordable housing. The organizations hope to break ground on the project in 2025 and have the first home for sale in 2026, according to a press release.  

click to enlarge Bend Approves Sale for 26 Units of Affordable Housing
Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

In a commitment to better meet the need for affordable housing, the Bend City Council committed to encouraging the development of affordable housing by surplusing City-owned properties. Council adopted Resolution No. 3343 in June 2023, adopting a procedure to help meet housing needs.  

 The homes are intended for households making equal to or less than 80% of the area median income. The single-family homes will be income-restricted for a minimum of 40 years. After the 40 years, the organizations recommended incorporating middle-income buyers for up to 25% of the home resales.  

The Bear Creek site will have eight units of two and three-bedroom duplex-style townhomes. The units will include an attached garage and private outdoor space, according to a press release. The Franklin property, a combination of two lots along Franklin Avenue, will have 18 units of one, two and three-bedroom homes. 

 The cottage cluster and quadplex units will sit on a nearly 1-acre lot and have access to central space. Both sites, which are currently undeveloped and contain mature juniper, pine trees and groundcover, are set to preserve trees.  

The organizations are striving for sustainable building and site design, incorporating strategies to reach carbon neutral and passive housing building certification like a community garden gathering space, low-water and functional landscaping and consciously building with quality products.  

To achieve the vision for these sites, the organizations will partner with OSU-Cascades Sustainability Program, The Environmental Center, Heart of Oregon’s Youth Build Program, Bend YIMBY and more.  

About The Author

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna is currently pursuing her Masters in Journalism at NYU. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

