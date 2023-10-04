Bend La-Pine Schools Retains Controversial Sponsorship Sign

Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Cook will allow a sign acknowledging a sponsorship with local ammunition manufacturer, Nosler Inc., to be displayed below Mountain View High School's scoreboard once again.

MVHS selected Nosler as the sponsor for its football and soccer programs, sparking concerns last month from parents, teachers and residents due to the nature of the company.

click to enlarge Julianna LaFollette

In early September, a Nosler sign was displayed across the school's football stadium scoreboard. The Nosler brand also appeared on a soccer team fundraising t-shirt.

"Nosler and its owners have supported the Mountain View High community for over 25 years," Scott Maben, BLPS director of communications, said in a press release on Thursday. Nosler is a local, family-owned company that sells and manufactures ammunition and hunting rifles.

The former Nosler sign, which was displayed on the scoreboard for one week, was removed prior to Sept. 8, according to Maben, due to its size and prominence. The replacement sign will be smaller.

Those who opposed the sponsorship claimed it was "inappropriate" and "upsetting," in an email to the Source Weekly. Concerns regarding the sponsorship with the ammo manufacturer mentioned a recent shooting in downtown Bend and the former Mountain View High School student who killed two victims in the east side Safeway shooting on Aug. 28, 2022.

After hearing from residents, MVHS will continue its sponsorship with Nosler while reviewing its administrative regulation, which outlines the district's policies surrounding school advertisements.

"The District will maintain the status quo with respect to Nosler's sponsorship at MVHS and other schools while conducting a review of its existing policy and procedures related to advertising displayed on school property," Maben said in a press release.

The policy review, which is scheduled for this school year, will ensure that policies reflect legal requirements, are unambiguous and represent district values, goals and community standards.

The District is hoping to better interpret regulations that reject promoting the use of illegal drugs, alcohol, tobacco, gambling or firearms and products or services not permitted to minors by law.

"Until the review of the school advertising regulation is completed, school principals or District administrators will review for approval any newly proposed school advertising," the press release detailed.