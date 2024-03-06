 Bend Resident Dies at Mt. Bachelor | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Join the Source Member program. Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon!
Learn more Support Us

Bend Resident Dies at Mt. Bachelor

Man was found unresponsive in the West Bowls ski area at Mt. Bachelor

By

click to enlarge Bend Resident Dies at Mt. Bachelor
Mt. Bachelor
A Mt. Bachelor chairlift on Feb. 28.
A Bend resident was pronounced dead at Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort on March 5 after suffering from the effects of snow immersion and suffocation. The deceased individual was identified as 58-year-old Bend resident Robert Douglas Harrington, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.

Harrington, an avid skier, had initially accessed the Northwest Express lift and was discovered unresponsive by a citizen approximately 30 minutes later, according to a press release from DSCO.

Mt. Bachelor patrol received a report of the unresponsive male guest in the far West Bowls ski area off Northwest Express at 1:50pm, according to Mt. Bachelor director of marketing and communications Lauren Burke.

Around 2pm, emergency teams and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report. As emergency resources responded, a citizen began performing life-saving techniques on Harrington, including CPR.

Mt. Bachelor Ski Patrol and Bend Fire Medics transported Harrington to the Mt. Bachelor onsite medical facility where they continued emergency medical care. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. Harrington was pronounced deceased at 3:12pm, according to Burke.

The Deschutes County Medical Examiner assisted with the investigation and their findings were consistent with snow immersion suffocation. There was no evidence of trauma to Harrington and his helmet was not damaged, according to DCSO.

“The entire Mt. Bachelor team sends their deepest condolences and thoughts to the family and friends of the guest,” said Burke.

For more information on SIS danger, please visit Mt. Bachelor's page on tree well safety.


Julianna LaFollette

Julianna is currently pursuing her Masters in Journalism at NYU. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Local News
All News

My Time with Tom

By Dan Mooney

My Time with Tom

Q&A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

By Julianna LaFollette

Q&amp;A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

By Julianna LaFollette

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »
  • The Source Weekly
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 6-13, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation