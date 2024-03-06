Bend Resident Dies at Mt. Bachelor

Harrington, an avid skier, had initially accessed the Northwest Express lift and was discovered unresponsive by a citizen approximately 30 minutes later, according to a press release from DSCO.
Mt. Bachelor patrol received a report of the unresponsive male guest in the far West Bowls ski area off Northwest Express at 1:50pm, according to Mt. Bachelor director of marketing and communications Lauren Burke.
Around 2pm, emergency teams and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report. As emergency resources responded, a citizen began performing life-saving techniques on Harrington, including CPR.
Mt. Bachelor Ski Patrol and Bend Fire Medics transported Harrington to the Mt. Bachelor onsite medical facility where they continued emergency medical care. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. Harrington was pronounced deceased at 3:12pm, according to Burke.
The Deschutes County Medical Examiner assisted with the investigation and their findings were consistent with snow immersion suffocation. There was no evidence of trauma to Harrington and his helmet was not damaged, according to DCSO.
“The entire Mt. Bachelor team sends their deepest condolences and thoughts to the family and friends of the guest,” said Burke.
