BLPS Chair Resigns, Board Accepting Applications

click to enlarge Courtesy Bend La Pine Schools

Bend-La Pine Schools announced that school board member Melissa Barnes Dholakia resigned from her position as Chair on April 4. Her resignation comes after she decided to apply for a position in the school district. The decision was announced on April 9, at the school board's monthly meeting.

Barnes Dholakia announced that she applied for the deputy superintendent position. The position is currently held by Lora Nordquist, who's retiring June 30.

"In order to ensure no perceived conflict of interest, I am resigning during this process," Barnes Dholakia said in a statement. "While not required, I believe it to be best practice."

Barnes Dholakia was first elected as Chair in 2019 and was re-elected in 2023. The additional six board members voted to declare the position vacant and approved a timeline for appointing her successor, who would serve through June 2025.

The seat will appear on the ballot again in May 2025 for a two-year term to fulfil the balance of the current four-year term, according to a press release.

The Board is now accepting applicants for the position. A selection team will make a final candidate recommendation at the monthly board meeting on June 18. The selected candidate will be sworn in and assume office at a July 9 board meeting.

The Board also voted on April 9 to elect new officers to serve through the end of the fiscal year. Marcus LeGrand, the previous vice chair, will serve as chair and board member Carrie McPherson Douglass will serve as board vice chair through June 30.

According to a press release, applications for those looking to fill the vacant seat are due by May 29 at 4pm. Interested applicants must reside within the BLPS attendance area, be a registered voter in a Deschutes County voting precinct, reside within a Deschutes County voting precinct and have been a resident of a Deschutes County voting precinct for at least one year.