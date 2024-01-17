 Campaign for South Bend Footbridge Accelerates | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Campaign for South Bend Footbridge Accelerates

A Bend Park and Recreation survey showed majority support for a southern Bend pedestrian bridge crossing the Deschutes River. Supporters urge Bend to follow through on the project.

A recent Community Needs Assessment by the Bend Park and Recreation District, measuring the need for parks and recreation services every five years, found significant support for the construction of a footbridge crossing the Deschutes River near the Bend's southern urban growth boundary.

The results of the survey, discussed at a Jan. 2 BPRD board meeting, found that out of 900 households that participated, 71% of respondents supported the bridge. Another 15% of respondents were neutral and 11% were opposed.

Connect Bend

The bridge would connect the Deschutes River Trail on the south end of Bend to the Deschutes National Forest near the Rimrock Trailhead. Proponents of the bridge are using this survey support to, once again, strengthen their campaign for the project.

In 2012, Bend voters approved Bond Measure 9-86, funding three BPRD projects in Bend, including the pedestrian bridge. Over the years, groups have attempted to prevent construction of the bridge.

In 2017, some residents in the Bachelor View Road community attempted to ban the bridge with legislation. In 2018, residents partnered with environmental group, Oregon Wild, to attempt to ban the bridge for a second time, citing foot traffic near homes and environmental concerns.

The bill, which would have barred any person, public body or local service district from building a bridge on the Deschutes River within certain areas of the Deschutes River Scenic Waterway, ultimately fell through. In 2019, BPRD deprioritized the project, but did not cancel it. Now, supporters hope to get it back on people's radar.

"Bend residents have affirmed the footbridge at every opportunity," echoed Royce Kallerud, executive director of Connect Bend, a community group formed to advocate for the project. "We voted for it in 2012. BPRD's 2017 survey showed similarly overwhelming support, and today we learned that that support hasn't changed one iota. Everywhere we go residents support this project passionately."

BPRD Vice Chair Nathan Hovekamp also shared his support at the Jan. 2 meeting, calling for action on the project.

"I personally intend to work towards elevating that (the footbridge) in terms of priority on the Capital Improvement Plan," said Hovekamp. "We have not gotten, in my memory on this board, more input on any particular issue. The community has spoken, folks, the jury is in. We need to move forward on that project."

According to Brent Stinski with Connect Bend, the U.S. Forest Service, which currently owns the land where the proposed bridge would go, would have to take the first step in making this project happen.

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna is currently pursuing her Masters in Journalism at NYU. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

