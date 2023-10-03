Deschutes Brewery Celebrates 3-Medal Winning Beers At Great American Beer Festival



"The Great American Beer Festival competition serves as a platform for the finest brews from around the world to undergo rigorous scrutiny to earn the title of 'the best of the best,'" remarked Chris Williams, competition director of the Great American Beer Festival. "The beer community's unwavering commitment to pushing the frontiers of innovation and quality is truly commendable. The Brewers Association takes great pride in recognizing the achievements of this year's victors." All three award-winning beers will be available on draft at the Deschutes Brewery & Public Houses in both Bend and Portland and at the brewery's tasting room in Bend, OR. For more information on the Great American Beer Festival competition, including a complete 2023 winners list and photos, visit GreatAmericanBeerFestival.com

Co-Munichator – Silver Medal – German-Style Doppelbock – In a category featuring 44 entries, Deschutes Brewery's “Co-Munichator" claimed the silver medal. A rich, malty German Lager with a ruby hue and light noble hop aromatics, Co-Munichator is medium-full body, smooth and warming, with notes of bread crust and dried dark fruit. Co-Munichator was brewed at Deschutes Brewery & Public House in Portland, OR and is currently available on tap at Deschutes Brewery locations, while supplies last.Neon Butterfly – Bronze Medal – Brett Beer Category - With 46 entries, Deschutes Brewery's "Neon Butterfly" was honored with a Bronze Medal. This hoppy farmhouse style ale is made with Pilsner malt, wheat, and oats, with Lemondrop, Wai-iti, Nelson and Mosaic hops. Neon Buttery has lime and mandarin aromas with refreshing white grape and fruity yeast esters. The beer was originally crafted at Deschutes Brewery & Public House in Portland, OR and is currently available in 500 ml bottles throughout Oregon and Washington, including Deschutes Brewery locations, while supplies last. The Great American Beer Festival is possible in part thanks to a Professional Judge Panel comprising of 250 judges from around the world, as well as more than 300 volunteers. Throughout three phases over nine days, 9,200+ entries were evaluated from 2,033 breweries from all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.