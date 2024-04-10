 District Attorney's Office Concludes Review of Officer-Involved Shooting | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
District Attorney's Office Concludes Review of Officer-Involved Shooting

A Bend man pulled over after a Parkway crash sustained a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound and was simultaneously shot by officers

By

The Deschutes County District Attorney's Office concluded its review of an officer-involved shooting in Bend on March 20, when 18-year-old Gabriel Platz lost his life after officers responded to a vehicle crash involving the individual. Witness reports following the crash, as well as officer-worn body cameras, found that Platz sustained a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound and was simultaneously shot by the police.

Witnesses called 911 regarding a car accident involving Platz around 8:20pm. A witness, who checked on the driver, reported that Platz was speeding and smelled of alcohol. Shortly after, Officer Wesley Murphy and Officer Lyter arrived. A transcript and description detailed the interaction, recorded on body cameras.

click to enlarge District Attorney's Office Concludes Review of Officer-Involved Shooting
Courtesy Bend PD

Officer Lyter spoke with Platz and noticed a handgun on the driver's side floorboard after shining his flashlight into the vehicle. Officers advised Platz to get out of the car and to not reach for the weapon.

Platz, unable to open the driver's side door, attempted to move across the seat toward the passenger side, reached down and grabbed the handgun. Platz started to manipulate the slide of the gun, according to the description of the incident, which put a live round into the firing chamber.

Officers told Platz to drop the gun. As they attempted to reach in and grab the gun away, Platz raised it and fired it on himself. Officer Murphy fired two rounds from his handgun, the first being nearly simultaneous with the single round fired by Platz. The second was less than a second later.

According to the review, Officers Murphy and Lyter provided statements to investigators, each describing that they believed Platz was about to shoot them or the other officer once he grabbed the handgun and prepared it to fire.

The investigation determined that Officer Murphy was unaware that Platz had shot himself when he fired his duty weapon. According to the DA investigation, the review of the incidents found that Gabriel Platz died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and that Officer Murphy acted lawful in self-defense and in defense of others when he fired his weapon.

"My thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident, and I remain steadfast in ensuring our entire community knows that the Bend Police Department is committed to upholding their safety and well-being," said Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz in a press release.

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna is currently pursuing her Masters in Journalism at NYU. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

Q&A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

By Julianna LaFollette

Q&amp;A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

By Julianna LaFollette

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals
