For this Fall Style issue, we reached out to two locals that exude unique and funky "festival" vibe for their take on fashion trends. These looks are a fusion of Caroline Kim and Tehwehwas (Teh) Sanchez's perspectives for this fall, featuring their favorites from local shops and designers paired with their own favorite go-to pieces.
Caroline Kim
Acupuncturist at Stone Forest Healing Arts, and mother of two young children. stoneforesthealingarts.com
Who are your favorite local designers or shops?
Annie Cattabriga-Alosa
diviniajewelry.com
Simone Amelie
facebook.com/ImOneCreations
Lost Season Supply
lostseason.co
Dutch and Bow
dutchandbow.com
Revival Vintage
revivalvintagebend.com
How would you describe your style?
Distressed Grungy Boho Witchy with a little glamour, and needs to be comfortable enough to dance hard in at any moment.
I love statement pieces, whether in jewelry or clothes, it's all about how you put it together. I like mixing fancy with casual. Like a casual outfit, with fancier accessories, or a dressier outfit with sneakers and a beanie.
For this fall, what fashion trends resonate with you?
Fall time for me is all about layers. I love hats, scarfs, oversized sweaters/jackets, coveralls/overalls, and big chunky boots and sneakers.
What local styles will you favor or recommend?
Local styles I recommend are jewelry from Divinia Jewelry, beautiful statement or simple pieces to go along with any fall look.
Also, big wool, wide-brimmed hats that dress up any casual outfit. I like the ones they offer at Lost Season Supply.
Sustainable Fashion is something I've been trying hard to practice currently. At times, when I get bored of my clothes and want something fresh, I've been going to consignment shops and clothing swaps. However, this past year I've tried a clothing rental company online called Nuuly and loved it. You get to pick your own clothes that are your style or try different styles that you wouldn't normally buy, wear them for a month and then return them. It comes in a canvas bag with a zipper, no plastic or garbage, and you return them in the same canvas bag. You can keep the clothing item if you love it for a discounted price because it is used. In the end, I got to wear way more high-end fashionable clothes for less money, less garbage, and didn't clutter up my closet with items only worn once or twice. I highly recommend it for anyone who gets bored with their clothes quickly, or is trying to change up their style.
Thwehwas (Teh) Sanchez
The co-owner of a Turtle Island coffee shop in Downtown Bend @turtle_island_coffee_shop. I also run an LGBT event coordinating company. @queer_by_nature
Who are your favorite local designers or shops?
I can't say I have a favorite designer but I have a few favorite go to-spots that source some rad clothing options. I really like Revival Vintage, revivalvintagebend.com, and Silver Dollar Style Co., silverdollarstyleco.com. Wild Fang, wildfang.com, would have to be my favorite overall clothing option, but they aren't local.
How would you describe your style?
I enjoy a lot of functional comfy clothing that is gender fluid and has lots of patterns. I look like I'm headed to a festival most days.
For this fall, what fashion trends resonate with you?
Comfy oversized bright overalls.
What local styles will you favor or recommend?
I would recommend wearing what speaks to you. Not so much a trend, but wear what would express who you are and your style. I'll favor bright eccentric colors.
Photographer: Megan BakerMegan Baker is a wedding and family photographer/entrepreneur working between Bend, Oregon, and Maui, Hawaii. She also owns Metalheads Boutique and designs custom metal pet ID tags. Reach out and say "Hi," she loves meeting new people and being immersed in the community. Find her at:
www.mbphotographybend.com