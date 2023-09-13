click to enlarge Megan Baker

For this Fall Style issue, we reached out to two locals that exude unique and funky "festival" vibe for their take on fashion trends. These looks are a fusion of Caroline Kim and Tehwehwas (Teh) Sanchez's perspectives for this fall, featuring their favorites from local shops and designers paired with their own favorite go-to pieces.

click to enlarge Megan Baker Teh's Hawaii suit and vest from Revival Vintage. Caroline's hat, blouse and jacket from Lost Season Supply, pants from Cosa Cura, and glasses from Dutch and Bow. All jewelry from Annie Cattabriga-Alosa of Divinia Jewelry.

C aroline Kim

Acupuncturist at Stone Forest Healing Arts, and mother of two young children. stoneforesthealingarts.com

Who are your favorite local designers or shops?

Annie Cattabriga-Alosa

diviniajewelry.com

Simone Amelie

facebook.com/ImOneCreations

Lost Season Supply

lostseason.co

Dutch and Bow

dutchandbow.com

Revival Vintage

revivalvintagebend.com

click to enlarge Megan Baker Dress from Dutch and Bow. Hat from Lost Season Supply. Jewelry from Annie Cattabriga-Alosa of Divinia Jewelry

How would you describe your style?

Distressed Grungy Boho Witchy with a little glamour, and needs to be comfortable enough to dance hard in at any moment.

I love statement pieces, whether in jewelry or clothes, it's all about how you put it together. I like mixing fancy with casual. Like a casual outfit, with fancier accessories, or a dressier outfit with sneakers and a beanie.

click to enlarge Megan Baker Jewelry by Annie Cattabriga-Alosa of Divinia Jewelry.

For this fall, what fashion trends resonate with you?

Fall time for me is all about layers. I love hats, scarfs, oversized sweaters/jackets, coveralls/overalls, and big chunky boots and sneakers.

What local styles will you favor or recommend?

Local styles I recommend are jewelry from Divinia Jewelry, beautiful statement or simple pieces to go along with any fall look.

Also, big wool, wide-brimmed hats that dress up any casual outfit. I like the ones they offer at Lost Season Supply.

Sustainable Fashion is something I've been trying hard to practice currently. At times, when I get bored of my clothes and want something fresh, I've been going to consignment shops and clothing swaps. However, this past year I've tried a clothing rental company online called Nuuly and loved it. You get to pick your own clothes that are your style or try different styles that you wouldn't normally buy, wear them for a month and then return them. It comes in a canvas bag with a zipper, no plastic or garbage, and you return them in the same canvas bag. You can keep the clothing item if you love it for a discounted price because it is used. In the end, I got to wear way more high-end fashionable clothes for less money, less garbage, and didn't clutter up my closet with items only worn once or twice. I highly recommend it for anyone who gets bored with their clothes quickly, or is trying to change up their style.





click to enlarge Megan Baker Caroline's top from ImOneCreations by Simone A, jacket by Levi's, pants by Atelier Delphine. Alpaca scarf Caroline picked up from travels.

T hwehwas (Teh) Sanchez

The co-owner of a Turtle Island coffee shop in Downtown Bend @turtle_island_coffee_shop. I also run an LGBT event coordinating company. @queer_by_nature

click to enlarge Megan Baker Earings by a Pit River Woman. Hood cowl from ImOneCreations by Simone Amelie.

Who are your favorite local designers or shops?

I can't say I have a favorite designer but I have a few favorite go to-spots that source some rad clothing options. I really like Revival Vintage, revivalvintagebend.com, and Silver Dollar Style Co., silverdollarstyleco.com. Wild Fang, wildfang.com, would have to be my favorite overall clothing option, but they aren't local.

click to enlarge Megan Baker Caroline's top from Dutch and Bow, her favorite jeans by One Teaspoon, and hat from Wander+NW. Teh in her go-to Pendleton vest with beanie by Topo Designs.

How would you describe your style?

I enjoy a lot of functional comfy clothing that is gender fluid and has lots of patterns. I look like I'm headed to a festival most days.

click to enlarge Megan Baker Overalls and Vest from Silver Dollar Style Co. Hood cowl from ImOneCreations by Simone Amelie.

For this fall, what fashion trends resonate with you?

Comfy oversized bright overalls.

What local styles will you favor or recommend?

I would recommend wearing what speaks to you. Not so much a trend, but wear what would express who you are and your style. I'll favor bright eccentric colors.

click to enlarge Megan Baker

P hotographer: Megan Baker

Megan Baker is a wedding and family photographer/entrepreneur working between Bend, Oregon, and Maui, Hawaii. She also owns Metalheads Boutique and designs custom metal pet ID tags. Reach out and say "Hi," she loves meeting new people and being immersed in the community. Find her at: