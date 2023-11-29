Holiday Gift Guide

BAR FLY
Central Oregon may be bright and sunny, but this rugged character prefers the doom of a local haunt. Here are some ideas for the epicure in your life.
Central Oregon may be bright and sunny, but this rugged character prefers the doom of a local haunt. Here are some ideas for the epicure in your life.
Find products online: revolvrmens.com
FootZone
Find products online: shopfootzonebend.com
Dudley's Book Shop Cafe
Find products online: dudleysbookshopcafe.com
Kara's Kitchenware
Pure Martini Glasses, Vanilla Fig Lemontini Kit
TRADESPERSON
Work hard, play hard… that’s the motto of the enduring tradesperson of Central Oregon. Send them out into the world outfitted in style!
Find products online: les-newmans-quality-footwear-and-clothing.business.site
Find products online: bendstore.com
OUTDOOR ATHLETE
The mountains are calling, and this character in your life is always ready to go!
Let their sense of adventure help you find something to put under the tree this year.
Find products online: patagoniabend.com
Find products online: shopfootzonebend.com
The Bend Store
Session Adventure Kit
Find products online: bendstore.com
Find products online: mountainsupplybend.com
Tactics
686 Women's Outline Pants
RUGGED PUP
Let’s face it: Dogs rule in Central Oregon.
Help them live their very best lives with these great local gifts.
Let’s face it: Dogs rule in Central Oregon.
Help them live their very best lives with these great local gifts.
Austin & Kat Peanut Butter Apple 5mg
Find products online: bendpetexpress.com
Find products online: Belushisfarm.com
Mud Bay
Find products online: mudbay.com
YOUTH BIKER
Get them started early and they’ll play for life! When it comes to outfitting the biker in your life, local shops have plenty to offer.
Find products online: sunnysidesports.com
Find products online: pinemountainsports.com
Find products online: dudleysbookshopcafe.com/shoponline
Hutch's Bicycles Bend
Find products online: hutchsbicycles.com
Find products online: peakdesign.com