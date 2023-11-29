 Holiday Gift Guide | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Holiday Gift Guide

It’s that time of year, and when it comes to local gift-giving, let us be your “Source!”

By

click to enlarge Holiday Gift Guide
SW
PDF — feature1.pdf

BAR FLY

Central Oregon may be bright and sunny, but this rugged character prefers the doom of a local haunt. Here are some ideas for the epicure in your life.

Revolvr
Bellroy Hide and Seek Hi Wallet
Runwell 47mm Watch by Shinola
Utility Balm/Mustache wax
Canfield Chrono 43mm Watch by Shinola
Mackinaw Wool Jack-Shirt by Filson

Find products online: revolvrmens.com


FootZone
Cloudeclipse Sneakers

Find products online: shopfootzonebend.com


Dudley's Book Shop Cafe
The Way Forward by Yung Pueblo

Find products online: dudleysbookshopcafe.com


Kara's Kitchenware
Bar Supplies: Crafthouse Fortessa Silver Cocktail Tray,
Pure Martini Glasses, Vanilla Fig Lemontini Kit

Find products online: karaskitchenware.com

PDF — feature2.pdf

TRADESPERSON

Work hard, play hard… that’s the motto of the enduring tradesperson of Central Oregon. Send them out into the world outfitted in style!


Les Newmans Quality Footware and Clothing
Redwing Irish Setter Boots
Carhartt Washed Duck Bib Overalls
Welsh Workwear

Find products online: les-newmans-quality-footwear-and-clothing.business.site

Patagonia Bend
M's Capilene Midweight Bottoms

Find products online: patagoniabend.com

Wren and Wild
Saint Jane Beauty Luxury Sun Ritual
Murphy & Daughters hand cream tin gift set

Find products online: wrenandwild.com


The Bend Store
Bend Logo Hoodie
Bend Logo Beanie

Find products online: bendstore.com


PDF — feature3.pdf

OUTDOOR ATHLETE

The mountains are calling, and this character in your life is always ready to go!
Let their sense of adventure help you find something to put under the tree this year.


Patagonia Bend
Refugio Day Pack
W's Micro D Joggers
Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Pullover

Find products online: patagoniabend.com


FootZone
Teragun Mini 2.0
Rundirt Crew Sweatshirt

Find products online: shopfootzonebend.com


The Bend Store
Session Adventure Kit

Find products online: bendstore.com


Mountain Supply
Outdoor research methow pant

Find products online: mountainsupplybend.com


Tactics
686 Women's Outline Pants

Find products online: tactics.com

PDF — feature4.pdf

RUGGED PUP

Let’s face it: Dogs rule in Central Oregon.
Help them live their very best lives with these great local gifts.


Bend Pet Express
West Paw The Dogs Best Friend Game

Austin & Kat Peanut Butter Apple 5mg

West Paw Zisc Flying Disc
Musher's Secret Paw Protection

Mystic Roots Organic Paw Stick

Spindrift Dog Gear Daisy Runner
Ruffwear Grip Trex Boot

Find products online: bendpetexpress.com

Belushi's Farm
K9 Full Spectrum CBD Tincture 500 MG

Find products online: Belushisfarm.com


Mud Bay
Ruffwear Vert Dog Jacket

Find products online: mudbay.com


PDF — feature5.pdf

YOUTH BIKER

Get them started early and they’ll play for life! When it comes to outfitting the biker in your life, local shops have plenty to offer.


Sunnyside Sports
Kids Ride Shotgun Combo Baby Seat
Fox Racing Enduro Knee Guard
Tubeless Tire Upgrade Maxxis Minion DHRII or DHRII Tire

Find products online: sunnysidesports.com

Pine Mountain Sports
Narrona Falketind Thermo 80 Skirt

Find products online: pinemountainsports.com

Dudley's Bookshop Cafe
Mountain Bike bend by katy bryce

Find products online: dudleysbookshopcafe.com/shoponline


Hutch's Bicycles Bend
Troylee Designs Luxe Glove
Camelbak lobo 9 hydration pack 70 oz
PNW Loamdropper Post
Revelate Designs Mag-tank 2000

Find products online: hutchsbicycles.com

Bend REI & Outside In Bend
Universal Bar Mount + Phone Case from Peak Design

Find products online: peakdesign.com

