O

click to enlarge Oregon Department of Justice

n April 22 the Oregon Department of Justice launched its “You Belong” campaign to increase awareness for Oregon’s Bias Response Hotline, which provides support and options for people targeted in hate crimes or bias incidents. The campaign , which will continue for three months, will put out public service announcements, radio ads and social media ads in several languages.“The purpose of this campaign right now is that we have this increase in bias and hate a growing in our state, across our nation and, quite frankly, in the world,” said Fay Stetz - Waters, the DOJ director of civil rights and social justice. As the director, Stetz - Waters advises the Attorn ey General on matters related to civil rights.The hotline allows individuals who have experienced a hate crime or bias incident to share and report bias that an individual experienced or witnessed. It can offer support, resources and provide trauma - infor med services. With interpreters in over 240 languages, the hotline also aims to remove barriers so that it’s accessible for anyone who may need it. bias incident is a non - criminal hostile expression motivated by another person’s actual or perceived protected class. A hate crime involves a crime motivated by bias. According to the DOJ , in 2023 there were a total of 3,623 reports and an average of 300 per month statewide. The hotline registered a 25% surge in reports from 2022 to 2023.“ Understanding that we have a diverse population in our state , which is growing , w e believe it is part of our work to bring awareness to the Bias Response Hotline so that people know that it exists and the type of resources that we provide , ” said Stetz - Waters.The non - emergency hotline was first created in 2020 after the passage of Senate Bill 577 in 2019, championed by Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, which defined bias crimes and incidents, established resources for hate crimes and bias incidents and created the hotline.In addition to supporting victims, the hotline is also helpful for tracking hate crimes and bias incidents. The DOJ uses the data to improve outcomes for victims and increase support. In the 2023 legislative session, the DOJ advocate d for increased protections for both bias crime victims and individuals operating the hotlines with HB 3443. “When we use it, we look at the narratives. What are people telling us, what are their needs, and advocate for those in the future,” said Stetz - Waters.