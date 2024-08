click to enlarge SW

On this episode of Bend Don't Break, host Aaron Switzer sits down with Lexie Park, the Outreach Coordinator at Locavore, to explore her extensive work in food access and education. With over eight years of experience in the NGO sector, Lexie has worked both domestically and internationally, dedicating herself to addressing food insecurity and promoting a just and sustainable food system.Lexie shares her journey into this vital field, discusses the history and mission of Locavore, and looks ahead to the future of local food in Central Oregon and beyond. This insightful conversation highlights the intersection of food justice, community well-being, and environmental sustainability, offering listeners a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities within the local food movement.LISTEN:WATCH: