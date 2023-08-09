 More Buses In and Out of Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
More Buses In and Out of Bend

Central Oregon is getting a handful of regional bus connections

Bend is getting bus connectivity to 24 cities in Oregon and California after Pacific Crest Bus Lines partnered with Megabus. In Central Oregon, Pacific Crest runs bus lines between Klamath Falls and Redmond, Bend and Eugene, and Bend to Portland with a stop in Salem. Megabus' routes run across the entire United States, but the announcement marks the company's first step into the Oregon market.

With the addition of Megabus serving Central Oregon, residents have more options for inter-city travel.

"We are thrilled about our newly forged partnership with Megabus and featuring our products on megabus.com," Anthony Ferro, president of Pacific Crest Bus Lines, said in a press release. "With our expanded route map, we anticipate an extraordinary journey ahead, as we introduce new routes and continue our daily scheduled services across the diverse expanse of Oregon and parts of California. From the bustling urban hubs of Portland, Salem, Bend, Medford, and Eugene, to the serene beauty of Brookings, Crescent City and Klamath Falls, our services now span an extensive network of destinations, catering to the diverse needs of travelers."

The partnership will increase the number of trips between Bend and its available routes, as well as adding day trips between Bend and 13 other cities in Oregon. Those cities include: Altamont, Chemult, Chiloquin, Crescent, Eugene, Gilchrist, Klamath Falls, La Pine, Portland, Redmond, Salem, Sisters and Sunriver. The expanded services are still regional, though, and longer bus trips outside Oregon aren't available.

Some of the routes Megabus covers are already covered by Cascades East Transit, which connects Central Oregon with routes between La Pine and Warm Springs. Breezebus and Northwest Navigator also offer trips to Portland every day minus Saturday. Amtrak and Greyhound can get travelers to Portland, Salem and Eugene as well, and also have longer cross-country routes.

Jack Harvel

