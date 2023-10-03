 OnPoint Community Credit Union's Giving Campaign Donates Over $100,000 To Nonprofits | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
OnPoint Community Credit Union's Giving Campaign Donates Over $100,000 To Nonprofits

OnPoint Community Credit Union has donated a total of $105,603 directed to Latino Network, FACT Oregon and Rebuilding Together Portland. The donations were made as part of the credit union’s seventh annual employee giving campaign.

Courtesy OnPoint Community Credit Union
OnPoint Community Credit Union employees direct over $100,000 to Oregon and Southwest Washington nonprofits.

Each year, OnPoint provides every employee with $100 to split however they wish between three nonprofits making a difference in the community. This year’s campaign resulted in donations of $33,101 to Latino Network, $34,951 to FACT Oregon and $37,551 to Rebuilding Together Portland.

To expand its impact across the region, OnPoint divided another $25,000 among five regional nonprofits: Community Outreach through Radical Empowerment (Eugene), Yamhill Enrichment Society (McMinnville), Saving Grace (Central Oregon), Creating Opportunities (Salem) and The Giving Closet (SW Washington).

“OnPoint has worked to improve the lives of the people in our community for over 90 years,” said Rob Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union. “Supporting organizations that share similar values is something we pride ourselves in. We are honored to support Latino Network, FACT Oregon and Rebuild Together Portland and thank them for all they do for our neighbors.”

OnPoint employees have donated more than $600,000 to 23 local non-profits since the annual campaign began in 2017. Past recipients have included NAYA (Native American Youth and Family Center), Hacienda CDC and the Oregon Zoo.

