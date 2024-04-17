Poetry Contest Winners

click to enlarge Jennifer Galler

Happy National Poetry Month!

In the past, the Source Poetry Contest has taken place in the fall, but with Poetry Month being April, this year we upped our game and moved it to the month when many others are celebrating the beauty of the written word.

We've teamed up with the Deschutes Public Library, Central Oregon Community College's Barber Library and the Masters of Fine Arts low-residency program at Oregon State University-Cascades to host a series of poetry-related events this month.

Mark your calendars!

Wed., April 24 at 6pm at Ray Hall, Rooms 011+013, at OSU-Cascades for a reading with our winners, and other professional poets!



Youth Winners

"The Anticipation of a Letter"

I imagine when you get it you will smile



Or you will cry.



I imagine when you get it you will shout



"She wrote me!"



And go find your father to show him,



And he'll smile too



I imagine when you get it you will give it a great big kiss And it will leave a pink chapstick stain



Right next to your name.



I imagine when you get it you will run around in circles And jump up and down,



Or you will fall on the floor giggling and squealing Because you know the letter means



"I Love you"



I wrote you a letter!



I imagine when you open it



You will not cut your finger on the sharp edge of the seal



You will open it gracefully,



Careful not to crease or tear the delicate paper.



I imagine when you open it you will admire every detail in my loopy hand writing. I imaging when you read it you will uncontrollably laugh and smile



Because you remember me just as funny and sweet as it displays.



How ironic it is to remember someone you havent seen in months



And have them be the same no matter how long that time was.



I imagine when you read it you will read it slow



And won't be able to wait to finish because the urge to write back is so strong.



But, silly me! You may just leave it in the envelope.

I wrote you a letter!

The reader writes: We have all felt it: the anticipation of opening a letter, perhaps from somebody special. But what makes this poem so interesting and enjoyable to read is the way in which the poet spins this familiar experience anew with unexpected descriptions like "And it will leave a pink chapstick stain," and "loopy hand writing."





"The Cane"

By Evelyn Northrup

The cane is the scariest thing in the Swisher's family

But the parents never knew

Because only baby Tommy was cane level at peer view

So, whenever grandma woke up with a slunch

You would have to run or you would be her lunch

She would hit anything that was in her view

Like babies, dogs and chipmunks too

The reader writes: I can only hope that this is fiction! "Grandma" in this poem is even more terrifying than the cane. What I like most is the way in which grandma wakes— with a "slunch"— a grisly and memorable portmanteau of slouch and hunch.







Honorable Mention: Adult Poetry "Youth" By Nicholas Bechard



Youth, beautifully gone Like blue skies or rose petals from the floor There are words you used to speak But you can't remember how There was a way you used to run With weightless bones and grass-stained knees Popsicle-kissed lips, the summer at your back You didn't know it yet But that was the slowest that time would ever be A time before you knew time by its name Before your heart knew how to break And your body learned how to curl Before divorce, before abuse, before solitude Before depression would be brushed off by everyone you ever knew You were once living without trying Breathing without a reminder You can learn a lot in time But even more from youth The reader writes: The poet captures the essence of youth in images like "grass-stained knees," and "popsicle-kissed lips," but there is also a palpable sadness here, as if the poet is anticipating a far-off reality where these things will be a memory.





Adult Winners

#1 the painter of kharkhiv

the artist watches missiles pour fire

sending red running across the canvas

into disbelieving eyes lament cut short

by the voice of history turned muse stop

lift the brush record the scene

across the street where bright sun splashes

bullet point concrete of an office building

a man trades briefcase for armor his tie

will soon be a tourniquet for a mother hurrying

her young son along the sidewalk quickly my love

before the storm papers fly on the wind like doves

from his case and the man now grips the heel of a pistol

the mother turns from the doves shepherding faster here

take my hand dress blooming in the wind their fingers

entwined as she dances to distract look over there my son

see the light fall from the cloud how one shadow

moves silently over another

cyan paintbrush captures a cerulean sky stretched tense

with thunder ochre and canary the mighty sunflowers

twisting their radar heads quickly now follow the sun

across the clearing he hears tanks drumming in the bones

chases the path of fleeing starlings marks in onyx

where they strike the trees seeking escape go with the birds

paint dark and pointed the seeds in her hand the ones

she will give the soldiers when they stop her

we speak the same as the barrel takes aim

hold these seeds in your pocket

so something good can come from you

history whispers in artist's ear pause the brush

begin again make them remember

The reader writes: The ambiguity of art and reality from the first line draws the reader into this poem about the human toll of war. I was struck by how the poet captures the intersections of art and violence without making either into cliche. Some of my favorite images included "he hears tanks drumming in the bones," and "the mother turns from the doves shepherding faster." These images stopped me in my tracks.





#2

Rose Mashers

One of our favorite things to do was mash

the petals that fell from Grandma's prodigious roses,

making perfume, doll soup, whatever imagination

cooked up. My sister Kathy and I took turns

with a small thick jar later identified as a nut grinder,

a triple chopping blade inside that sprung back

with a delicious squeak, and a shallow wooden bowl

and rolled blade, perhaps intended for garlic cloves,

for orange peels. We spent fragrant hours collecting

petals, whole blooms if Grandma had pruned recently –

she often had. Then stationed ourselves on the porch

in sunlight. A velvet facial would initiate the mash –

luscious red and pale pink, apricot syrup and cream,

old-fashioned yellow. I was shocked to discover

other people did not mash roses, did not even know

what a rose masher was. Thus our summer education

unfolded: what was fallen worthy of art and invention,

the peach smell of old roses trailing us into sleep.

The reader writes: I am definitely the intended audience for this poem. I love when a poem teaches me something (rose smashing!), and this poem does so beautifully with images like "doll soup," and "a velvet facial would initiate the mash." This poem was fragrant.





#3 Sharpening the Point

Whenever I see a new doctor, they squint at the mark, squeeze it



a bit between gloved fingers. Moles are brown. My stigmata

The dark gray spot remains tattooed above my left brow

is gray, an aberration, perhaps some new skin cancer

to photograph for JAMA. I reveal the source. I got poked

in the forehead with a flying pencil. It came at me like a dart,

poised to take out an eye. I ducked in the nick of time.

How old were you they ask when I tell the story, a kid furious

I beat him at marbles. Nine. Two hands, minus a thumb.

I love to sharpen pencils, twirling the invincible memory

of injury, sawdust and lead powder giving way to a number two

weapon. A number three retains its steely head longer, but

doesn't have the depth of tone, the mask of softness.

Vengeance is mine. I have never plunged one into a competitor's

ego. I wield words instead. Still an ace shooter. Try me. I dare you.

The reader writes: I love when poems move back and for between worlds, and this one does so dexterously. This is a difficult task, though, but this poem makes it look easy. Here, we begin in the exam room, are transported back in time to the scene of the poke, and are then lost in memory again. I think this poem's charm is in its relatability while staying interesting and a bit grotesque.





#4 "Smitten"

with first snowflake

remaining besotted

when silent lace-fall turns

to a weighted-cold ocean

I wade with a shovel

with each sunbeam

rays melt snow

into something dense

and

dangerous, yet

with sun, snow shimmers

like champagne

beside the flickers of a warm hearth,

sleepy sorcery,

and then in summer,

with a wildflower meadow

on bright, breezed slope—

I'm smitten

with slopes, though downhill daunts,

my pulse stirs

with all the winding ways up





#5 "Ellie Hangs the Mouflon Head"

The ram stares down from above the doorway, his beard spilling dark against the wall.

"They're all gone," she says from the ladder, "didn't understand about the coyotes."

The hard curves of his horns are segmented shells that didn't know what to do with teeth.

She's making the best of what was lost.

Her disappointment like my skipped last sip because of stray grounds at the bottom

of the cup, but sometimes it all starts at the top and drips down.

What if instead of growing to reach the sky we found out the mountains, the trees, the clouds,

everything below our feet is shrinking away from us?

I used to love disposable things until I learned, too late to get it back,

what I meant to keep and away doesn't mean away.

The echo he left can be heard by my bones but they don't know how to beat the same rhythm.

They only recognize the gift when it returns in the quiet to rattle the heart.

He used to carry me on his shoulders and I held his ears to balance. I like how small I feel

next to the weight of a boulder tree that knew my ancestors' ancestors.

At Christmas, deep woods thicken with snow. Saw a straight cut, leave a stum

less than twelve inches. One for each month, no more. One of these will be the last.

Ring in the new year as if anything changes as you watch it. Tossed against the winter dune

the raised circles of the fattest driftwood trunk are a gray braille message we are too blind to see.

Liquefaction softens disturbance. As soon as a print lands on sand, hidden water seeps

it away. If I keep running, there will be a trail of at least one.

Volcán Arenal, built of black sand, was a constantly weeping berry until the earth shook

the magma away. Footprint of violence sits silent as the steaming rainforest crawls to its throat.

Fluid dynamics: a coffee berry plump red among velvet green holds two sleeping beans

that lie back to back like hands in prayer, hard and waiting.

Chocolate, the one I ate, is from the same language as coyote, the one that ate my cat.

The stairs are right there if I can learn to climb those words.

"This head," she says, coming back down, "is attached by only one nail."

His dead gaze makes me feel the enormity of now.





Poetry Month Events

Take part in one or all of these events at COCC, the Deschutes Public Library and OSU-Cascades as part of Poetry Month in Central Oregon!

Third Thursday Spoken Word

Thu, Apr 18 | 6–8p

High Desert Music Hall, Redmond

and The Commons, Bend

Art & Poetry at the Artists' Gallery

Sunriver Village

REGISTRATION REQUIRED

Sat, Apr 20 | 1–2p

Artists' Gallery

Sunriver Village, Sunriver

Finding Poems Where You Least Expect Them!

REGISTRATION REQUIRED

Mon, Apr 22 | 5–7p

Downtown Bend Library

Source Poetry Winners Reading Final Event

Wed, Apr 24 | 6p

OSU-Cascades - Ray Hall 011/013

Imagine and Empower: An Evening with COCC Student & Alumni Poets

Thursday, April 25 | 5–7p

COCC Campus, Barber Library West Wing

https://barber.cocc.edu/poetry