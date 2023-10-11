Praxis Health Brings Urgent Care to Redmond

Praxis Health, an independent medical group, announced the grand opening of its new urgent care location in Redmond. The urgent care will share the same facilities as High Lakes Redmond on Fourth Street.

The location, which opened Oct. 4, will be the first Praxis Health urgent care in Redmond, making it easier for locals to receive care without having to travel to Bend. In addition to the High Lakes Urgent Care, the City of Redmond has two urgent care centers through BestMed and Summit Health.

click to enlarge Julliana LaFollette

Praxis Health's local health care practice, High Lakes Health Care, has locations in Redmond, Bend and Sisters. The medical group operates 42 clinics throughout Oregon, Washington and Idaho. The family-owned and operated organization highlighted the importance of offering community-oriented care, in a press release.

"The addition of our Bend Urgent Care in 2018 has contributed to the positive experience of our primary care patients. We were able to increase access for our patients extending into the evenings and weekends; offer a lower cost option for care; and allow for seamless continuity of care and information between patients' PCP and their immediate care services," said Becca Mataya, Praxis Health regional administrator. "We are delighted to bring this same level of service to our Redmond community."