Protecting Reproductive Health in Oregon

As the Supreme Court heard arguments to limit reproductive health care this month, on March 26, Oregon Democrats reconfirmed the state's commitment to protecting and strengthening abortion access across the state. Twenty-three organizations were awarded a total of $8.5 million to address access to reproductive health care and barriers faced by marginalized communities.

Oregon Democrats approved funding for the Reproductive Health Equity Fund. The money will go toward projects, programs and organizations that work to expand reproductive health equity.

This funding will provide workforce and care investments, support for people seeking abortion or other reproductive services, research and community-based outreach and education.

"Money and distance should never stand between an Oregonian and the basic health care they deserve – no exceptions. I'm proud that our state is doing what's right for our people and their health," said Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber (D-Beaverton & SW Portland).

The Reproductive Health Equity Fund started in March 2022 with a $15 million allocation from the Oregon Legislature to address gaps in Oregon's reproductive health care infrastructure and expand access.

The Reproductive Health Program at Oregon Health Authority also announced a new website on March 26, making it easier for people to seek abortion care and services. The website offers information about abortions, where individuals can access abortion services, payment and insurance options, legal rights and privacy information and travel and emotional support.

The Abortion Access in Oregon website was created in collaboration with community, clinical and state partners to ensure the information it contains is relevant and accessible, according to a press release.

"The new Abortion Access in Oregon website helps us reaffirm to people in Oregon that abortion remains legal and protected in our state, and that anyone who comes to our state for an abortion, regardless of immigration status, has the legal and protected right to that abortion service, not just Oregon residents," Gov. Tina Kotek said.