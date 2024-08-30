Redmond Airport Offers Update on Expansion Project

The airport is about 40% through the project’s design phase, said Bass, offering a series of renderings of the inside and outside of the planned expansion. Most of the additions, Bass noted, will occur on the second floor of the airport, which will connect to a brand-new nearly 60,000 square foot concourse. The new concourse will include seen jet bridges and new retail and concessions.
The project is estimated to cost about $170 million and will be paid for through state and federal funding, grants and an Airport Bond. Revenue from the airport, including money from parking and concessions, will also go toward funding the expansion. Taxpayers will not be directly paying for any of the expansion project, Bass told the Source Weekly.
To respond to an increase in demand, and better serve the growing population and travelers, airport officials recognized a need to evolve and grow. In 2019, the airport had 482,767 passengers boarding aircrafts, a number not anticipated until 2024, according to the Redmond Municipal Airport Terminal Area Concept Plan.
The expansion and modifications will accommodate capacity demands, improve ADA accessibility, increase energy efficiency and enhance passenger experience. Construction is expected to start in Summer 2025.