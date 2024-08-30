 Redmond Airport Offers Update on Expansion Project | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Redmond Airport Offers Update on Expansion Project

The airport expansion project, expected to start next summer, will address increased demands

An expansion to the Redmond Airport is coming closer as the design, cost and timeline continue to take shape. On Aug. 27, Redmond Airport Director Zachary Bass presented an update on the expansion to Redmond City Councilors, highlighting design options, construction, funding and timelines.

The airport is about 40% through the project’s design phase, said Bass, offering a series of renderings of the inside and outside of the planned expansion. Most of the additions, Bass noted, will occur on the second floor of the airport, which will connect to a brand-new nearly 60,000 square foot concourse. The new concourse will include seen jet bridges and new retail and concessions.

Redmond Municipal Airport
The expansion design will likely evolve as the project progresses.

The project is estimated to cost about $170 million and will be paid for through state and federal funding, grants and an Airport Bond. Revenue from the airport, including money from parking and concessions, will also go toward funding the expansion. Taxpayers will not be directly paying for any of the expansion project, Bass told the Source Weekly.

To respond to an increase in demand, and better serve the growing population and travelers, airport officials recognized a need to evolve and grow. In 2019, the airport had 482,767 passengers boarding aircrafts, a number not anticipated until 2024, according to the Redmond Municipal Airport Terminal Area Concept Plan.

click to enlarge Redmond Airport Offers Update on Expansion Project
Redmond Municipal Airport

The expansion and modifications will accommodate capacity demands, improve ADA accessibility, increase energy efficiency and enhance passenger experience. Construction is expected to start in Summer 2025.

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna earned her Masters in Journalism at NYU in 2024. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

