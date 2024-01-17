Redmond’s Oasis Village Houses 20 Individuals

Oasis Village, a transitional housing village in Redmond, opened its doors to its first 20 previously houseless residents on Jan. 10. The village is located near the Redmond airport and offers individuals their own 100-square-foot heated "bedroom shelter," featuring a bed, a closet, a desk and storage. Oasis plans to expand to 34 shelters within the next year.

Hayden Homes Home is sweeter than ever for the houseless individuals who were able to move into Redmond's Oasis Village.

The village has a community building for residents with showers, bathrooms, laundry, a kitchen and access to internet and mail service. Other property amenities include a pet area, a community garden and RV/trailer storage.

"It will take all of us working together, through strong public-private partnerships, to see progress for our unhoused neighbors," read a statement from Gov. Tina Kotek in a press release. "Oasis Village is a great example of addressing the crisis to help folks achieve housing stability."

The low-barrier shelter originally broke ground in early October, but plans for the development have been underway for years. According to Eleanor Bessonette, the executive director of Oasis Village, it started to come together when it received just under $1 million of the governor's emergency funds.

The local government, along with other agencies, nonprofits and businesses partnered to move the project along. Additional grants and fundraising enabled the construction to start, with some individuals contributing more than $65,000 to help cover costs.

"This move-in marked an important step in each person's journey to build a better life for themselves, but it is also a symbolic day for Redmond and indeed for all of Oregon," said Bessonette. Individuals living in the village are given access to case management and wraparound services to help with a variety of needs, from substance abuse help to job training.

Hayden Homes, which helped with the development, also partnered with Heart of Oregon Corps and Redmond High School CTE to build the shelters – a way for students to help reduce the construction workforce shortage that's exacerbating the housing crisis, according to a press release.

"The partners on this project worked in tandem with a unified goal to transform this vacant property into a village in eight months," said Deb Flagan, the vice president of community engagement with Hayden Homes. "We are thrilled to welcome these new residents home to Oasis Village and into a safe and warm place for the winter."