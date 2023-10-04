School Staff Negotiate Contract with Bend-La Pine School District

Despite the rain, hundreds of community members gathered at the Bend-La Pine Schools admin building on Oct. 2 for a pre-bargaining rally, supporting contract negotiations between BLPS and its teachers' union, Bend Education Association.

Bend educators attended a bargaining session with the district on Oct. 2. Certified BLPS staff have been working without a contract since it expired on June 30.

click to enlarge Julianna LaFollette Supporters at the Oct. 2 bargaining rally hold up signs outside of the Bend-La Pine Schools admin building.

"Working without a contract and without the improvements that we're proposing impacts students and their families and then therefore our community," said Sarah Barclay, the president of Bend Education Association.

Before their contract expired, BLPS staff demanded to bargain with the district on key issues they find crucial for employees, students and families.

According to Barclay, the contract needs updating. "It's not just teachers bargaining for their contract," said Barclay. "There are lots of language pieces in there that directly impact the kids and the families in our community."

Educators are asking for adequate planning time, a fair cost of living adjustment, manageable class sizes and workloads and safety and behavior protocols. Educators shared their priorities at the rally chanting, "It's about time."

Several people came out to support the union, holding up signs and shouting alongside educators before the 5pm meeting. "Community support for educators and great public schools is key in making sure that the district really focuses their efforts on this bargain," said Barclay.

Mark Koopman, a teacher at High Desert Middle School, shared his thoughts on the negotiations at the rally. "I'm not hopeful. What the District presented at the last meeting and the way they presented it just didn't seem serious," said Koopman.

Other teachers discussed the importance of an updated contract. "I think it's fair for teachers to ask for living wages and extra support and I just hope that the district listens to us," said Alex Bakkon, a teacher at North Star Elementary School.

BEA has been attempting to meet with the district since February but didn't have its first bargaining session until May 1. Barclay noted how long negotiations are taking.

"Bargaining can be slow, but this bargain specifically feels even slower," Barclay told the Source. "There is a lot of work that needs to be done in our contracts and a lot of things that I don't even think the district disagrees with."

BEA represents a little over 1,100 certified staff working for Bend-La Pine Schools. Certified staffers include positions that require a certification from the state.

The district offered its counter proposal at the bargaining session on Sept. 18. A summary of the meeting from BEA suggested a need for further negotiations.

"Coming into this session, your Bend Education Association hoped to see a district proposal that clearly demonstrated a desire to find a fair settlement. Upon closer review, there is still much work to be done," read a statement from BEA's webpage.

The Oct. 2 session gave the association a chance to start the meeting with a counter proposal. According to Scott Maben, BLPS director of communications, the district decided at the meeting it would need more time to review and respond to the BEA's counterproposal.

"While the BEA did make some adjustments in its overall contract proposal, both sides remain far apart on key issues," Maben told the Source Weekly in an email on Oct. 3.

"The district would like to reach agreement with the BEA on a new contract as soon as possible," Maben said. "Many of the changes the BEA has proposed have major implications for the district's approved budget. Our operating budget is limited, and we must balance this financial reality with what the BEA is seeking."

The next bargaining session for the BEA is scheduled for Oct. 30.

The Oregon School Employees Association is also in contract negotiations with BLPS. OSEA represents classified staff, which includes school employees that don't need certification such as bus drivers, maintenance workers and custodial workers.

click to enlarge Julianna LaFollette The lawn outside of BLPS’ admin building was crowded with people in support of Bend educators on Oct. 2.

OSEA will have its next bargaining meeting with the district on Oct. 11, according to Debbie Christian, president of the BLPS chapter of OSEA. "The process so far, which has been ongoing since our first meeting May 30, has been slow," said Christian. "But, we continue to show up prepared to negotiate and work on behalf of our classified staff."

Michael Funke, a local labor union activist, mentioned the overall rise in union activity, attributing it to surge in interest and support, driven by young people. According to new polling data from the AFL-CIO, 88% of Americans under the age of 30 support unions.

"It's a very exciting time to see that what's happening nationally, with the labor movement and with public support for the labor movement and unions, is happening here in Bend as well," said Funke.

Funke encourages members of the community to contact the school boards to support teachers and classified employees and their efforts to secure fair contracts.

"These are essential workers in our community and we need them," said Funke. "In my opinion, they deserve what they are asking for. . . I think the district has to start getting serious about bargaining."