Severe Winter Storm Causes Major Loss

A winter storm traveled through Oregon last week, causing devastation for several families and businesses. On Jan. 18, Gov. Tina Kotek declared a statewide emergency due to the severe ice storm that impacted counties across the state. The declaration came after subsequent requests from counties and an assessment of needs as Oregon entered the sixth day of severe storm impacts.

According to Chris Crabb with Oregon Department of Emergency Management, 15 Oregonians lost their lives to the event.

“This was a devastating winter storm to kick off 2024. We saw freezing rain, snow, ice, high winds and bitter cold temperatures across the state,” Crabb told the Source Weekly. “Our hearts go out to their loved ones.”

“Thousands of people across the state have been impacted by the storm, including power outages, lack of transportation, and an array of safety concerns that come with severe weather,” Gov. Kotek said.

“Central Oregon experienced a series of different winter weather impacts during this event, and in some areas, the region is still monitoring for potential impacts as the warmer temperatures bring a risk of localized flooding,” said Crabb.

Five family members die in crash

A tragic accident resulting from severe weather on Jan. 17 took the lives of five family members, leaving one surviving member - an 11-year-old girl. On Hwy 97 in Klamath County, a Chrysler Pacifica was heading north when it lost control and slid into the southbound lane.

A Peterbilt commercial vehicle and trailer heading south, operated by 56-year-old Iskanyan Avetis Vardani of Los Angeles, attempted to avoid the Chrysler by swerving off the southbound shoulder of the highway. The front end of the Peterbilt collided with the front passenger side of the Chrysler, sending the Chrysler spinning across the northbound lane.

The operator of the Chrysler, 39-year-old Juan Ochoa Bravo, as well as passengers 37-year-old Eve Saldana Alcantar, 18-year-old Erik Ochoa Saldana, a 15-year-old female and a one-year-old male infant were declared deceased at the scene. The survivor was transported to a medical center with critical injuries. According to the press release from Oregon State Police, the operator of the Peterbilt was reportedly not injured.

As the 11-year-old survivor fights for her life and is left with the loss of her parents and three siblings, the community is rallying to help the Ochoa family perform a proper burial.

“We are wanting to bring her family back to Bend, Oregon to have a proper burial ceremony with all family. Their bodies are in Klamath Falls right now and the transportation is high in cost. She will also need money for her medical bills,” wrote Pedro Molina, the organizer of the fundraiser on the family’s Go Fund Me page, which, as of Tuesday, had raised over $80,000 in just five days.

Comunidades Unidas, a local group of women who help families in need, also hosted a fundraising event on Jan. 21 for the Ochoa family, organized by Carlos Ballon and Narly Lemus, which garnered over $30,000. Anther event will take place Sunday, Jan. 28 at Bear Creek Elementary from 1-4pm. “It’s a replica of the first one, with food stands, and all proceeds will go to the Ochoa-Saldaña family,” Lemus told the Source Weekly.

Another fundraiser will occur on Sat., Jan. 27 from 9am-3pm at El Patron Mexican Kitchen in Redmond. All sale proceeds will be donated to the Ochoa family.

“The Family Ochoa was such an amazing group of people. They never gotten into any trouble. They brought so much joy and light into this world and were taken away so quickly,” wrote Molina. The money will go to Molina’s cousin-in-law, Maria Ochoa, who is the 11-year-old's aunt and now legal guardian.