Source Warmup

2024 Street Preservation Plans

Bend City Council approved about $4.6 million worth of street preservation work on March 20. This year, the City plans to improve approximately 59 lane miles in Bend including about 16 miles of paving, 21 miles of chip seal, when asphalt emulsion and rock are applied to roads, and 22 miles of slurry seal, a treatment for low-volume residential streets.

"We have 900 lane miles of roads to maintain, and the cost of maintaining streets has increased considerably in recent years. In future years as the transportation fee increases our revenues, we will be able to steadily improve the pavement conditions," said Transportation and Mobility Department Director David Abbas.



