When I first moved to Bend, I thought of Madras as one of the last towns to grab gasoline or coffee on my mad dash to the PDX airport. But now that I've logged more than a few miles on a gravel bike in the area, I can tell you Madras offers some of the best spring riding. I am amazed by the diversity of the riding; quiet country roads that have me constantly snapping photos. Scenic water views. Historic farms. Wild Wild West history based on the Railroad Wars. It just all adds up to a rip-roaring good time.



WATCH: A view from the Big One6 route:







Spring is a particularly good time to cycle the endless gravel roads in Madras because routes are low in elevation, letting you avoid the snowfields that blanket many of Oregon's other travel destinations. That doesn't mean you are home free: closely read the route descriptions on the Dirty Freehub website to learn about specific challenges for each route. Most of the roads are good to go no matter the spring conditions, but there may be a few miles of "peanut butter" that can leave you helplessly trying to scrape mud out of your tires. That happens after a good rainfall in the region; wait a few days, and the roads should dry out.

Where exactly should you ride? Listed here are my top favorite routes. If the distances seem too long, consider riding out and back. If you are riding an ebike, the only route you can't ride is Over the Rainbow, but some of these are longer routes and you need to really understand the range of your battery life before you set out. In general, plan for a remote, self-supported adventure.

Find detailed route guides on the Dirty Freehub website. (dirtyfreehub.org). Dirty Freehub is a nonprofit based in Bend. The organization offers curated gravel bicycle guides for more than 10,000 miles of routes across the Western United States. The free route guides include information about history, culture, and the environment, as well as loads of nitty-gritty details on the routes, such as downloadable maps and recommended tire sizes.

On a side note, a great gravel bike event to train for is the annual Ashes to Glory ride. This year the event will be held on June 17. Before you think that racing is only for the Olympic-bound cyclist, try to keep an open mind. Sure, there's a speedy pack that will hammer off the front, but many of us don't see the lead group past the start of the race. There are plenty of us out there going slowly enough to enjoy the scenery. Ashes to Glory now has two distances to choose: the original 63-mile route with 6,300 feet of climbing or a 32-mile route with 2,600 feet of climbing. For more information visit: madrastrails.com/ashes-to-glory.html.

For those who are new to the sport of gravel cycling, visit one of our many local bicycle shops. Many of our shops rent bikes and are happy to help you seek out the perfect fit.

Here are my spring route recommendations around Madras:





Over the Rainbow

Distance: 42 miles

Elevation gain: 1,900 feet

click to enlarge Linda English Bryn Gabriel riding the Dry Canyon on the Over the Rainbow route.

A mixture of big adventure, quiet farming roads, and loads of amazing views, much of this route is next to water: either buzzing along Lake Simtustus on paved roads or clinging to the shoreline of the Deschutes River on single-track trails. Bike math will have you thinking this is going to be a fast route, but study the hill profile and you will see a few steep climbs.

The route starts and ends at the Erickson Aircraft Collection, which offers an amazing selection of old airplanes parked on an active runway. Pick the right day, and you might spy parachutists jumping out of airplanes.

dirtyfreehub.org/routes/oregon/rainbow/





The Big One6

Distance: 31 miles

Elevation Gain: 2,500 feet

click to enlarge Linda English Cyclists near Lake Simtustus on the Big One6 route.

Quiet roads take you through a section of Warm Springs Indian Reservation, which is just to the north of Madras. Technically, this route is not much of a "gravel" ride because the majority of the route is on rolling, paved roads. But the final destination drops you down a steep, gravel road to visit a part of Lake Simtustus few people ever see. There's a public campground on the beach with a wonderful place to picnic before you make the climb back out for the return trip.

With a little luck, you will bump into the wild horses that live on the reservation. On a clear day, you will enjoy distant views of Mt Hood.

Because the route is almost into Warm Springs, we encourage you to visit the Museum at Warm Springs before you dash back home. This will give you the chance to learn about and appreciate the Warm Springs Indian Reservation.

dirtyfreehub.org/routes/oregon/big-one6/





Lost Wagon Train

Distance: 57 miles

Elevation Gain: 4,600 feet

click to enlarge Linda English Linda English and another rider take on Lost Wagon Train.

Looking to get high on adventure? This route crosses the Crooked River National Grasslands and rolls through historic farmland with fenced cow pastures. You'll visit the historic town of Gateway on your way to the Mecca Flats, then you can sneak your way through the amazing Dry Canyon. We love the finish: cycling along the shores of Lake Simtustus where you can see the Pelton Dam. The final stretch is through farmland framed with mountain views.

One of the coolest stops on this route is the gravesite of the Meek Lost Wagon Train. Back in 1845, Stephen Meek led a huge group of immigrants on a wagon train journey through the untested "trail" in Oregon's High Desert. Unfortunately, they ended up getting lost, and tragically, 23 settlers lost their lives along the way. Even more heartbreaking, another 25 people died after they finally made it back to civilization.

Beyond the history, this route is the perfect early-season training ride. It lets you crank in bigger miles with steady climbs. The 60% pavement and 40% gravel means you won't worry so much about mud, which can be prevalent in the spring.

dirtyfreehub.org/routes/oregon/lost-wagon-train/





South Junction

Distance: 23 miles

Elevation Gain: 2,300 feet

click to enlarge Linda English Tom Irvin scopes out the view on the South Junction route.

The route starts with expansive views of open fields in the foreground, framed by the entire Cascade Mountain range. You'll be naming your mountains: Mt Hood, Mt Bachelor and Mt Jefferson. Then you will drop down through beautiful basalt cliffs, with views of the Deschutes River. If you are lucky, one of the trains will buzz by, giving you a deeper connection to the Railroad Wars. You'll finish the ride by climbing back up to return to the starting point.

History buffs will love this route. The Deschutes Railroad Wars began in 1908 between the Deschutes Railroad and the Oregon Trunk Railway. The rivals raced across Oregon to build a railroad, often constructing their railway lines on both sides of the river! The South Junction route takes you to one of the places where the two companies shared a common railway line before their lines split again.

dirtyfreehub.org/routes/oregon/south-junction/





Poke the Bear

Distance: 33 miles

Elevation Gain: 2,400 feet

click to enlarge Linda English Mountain views from the Poke the Bear route.

One of the easier routes in the collection, Poke the Bear, is affectionately named after a 27-foot-tall sculpture of a bear. But there's way more to this route than fun roundabout art.

The Baldwin hills are a blast, rolling along on country roads that pass by historic farms. My favorite is to watch the large Pyrenean Mountain dogs guarding the sheep at the Haycreek Ranch, which was established in 1873.

The route is frontloaded, with most of the climbing in the first half of the ride. This makes the second half of the ride a real joy: it's a long, gradual descent back with outstanding views of the Cascade mountains. You'll love the BIG views of Mt Jefferson and the Three Sisters floating in the sky.

dirtyfreehub.org/gravel-search/?center=Oregon





Ghost of Ashwood

Distance: 44 miles

Elevation Gain: 4,300 feet of gain

click to enlarge Linda English Basalt cliffs flank cyclists on the Ghost of Ashwood.

If we designed an ideal route for training, this would be it. There's an easy warm-up, followed by four punchy short climbs, and then several long climbs, including the final hardest climb of 850 feet over 2.5 miles. The last stretch rewards you with a blasting, scenic downhill and a few punchy short climbs to keep you honest.

The route also includes a visit to the town of Ashwood, which is always a treat among cyclists. The quiet gravel and paved roads let you explore the Baldwin Hills. We also love seeing the basalt cliffs and the distant mountain views. You can even stop at the Polka Dot agate mine to hunt for orbicular agates that feature round dots in a variety of colors.

dirtyfreehub.org/routes/oregon/ghost-of-ashwood/