Women's Issue 2023

Editor’s note:

March 8 is International Women's Day – a day intended to encourage women's equality around the world. In fact, according to the IWD web page, International Women's Day is also the biggest employee engagement event in the world! As part of the effort around IWD, it's our pleasure to produce a Women's Issue each year, highlighting some of the progress – and yes, the challenges – for women in our own community. Inside this issue, in our Feature section, readers will find information on some of the reproductive choices facing women in this post-Roe world. Also in Feature, we show how a group of local indigenous women are working to educate around the value of water in everyone's lives. In this week's Letters, women leaders cover issues that center around women veterans, and also those experiencing menopause. In Sound, we showcase the return of a local drag troupe that's challenging the definition of feminine. And that's just the start of what you'll find inside! One of my favorite things about a newspaper is the feeling of reading something you didn't expect on a page you didn't get algorithmed to find. So peruse these pages, and I hope you find something unexpected.




























