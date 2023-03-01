 Women's Issue 2023 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local and vocal journalism! Become a Source Insider to help get news and culture to Central Oregon.
Become a supporter Support Us

Women's Issue 2023

Highlighting the progress and challenges for women in our community

click to enlarge Women's Issue 2023
SW

Editor’s note:

March 8 is International Women’s Day – a day intended to encourage women’s equality around the world. In fact, according to the IWD web page, International Women’s Day is also the biggest employee engagement event in the world! As part of the effort around IWD, it’s our pleasure to produce a Women’s Issue each year, highlighting some of the progress – and yes, the challenges – for women in our own community. Inside this issue, in our Feature section, readers will find information on some of the reproductive choices facing women in this post-Roe world. Also in Feature, we show how a group of local indigenous women are working to educate around the value of water in everyone’s lives. In this week’s Letters, women leaders cover issues that center around women veterans, and also those experiencing menopause. In Sound, we showcase the return of a local drag troupe that’s challenging the definition of feminine. And that’s just the start of what you’ll find inside! One of my favorite things about a newspaper is the feeling of reading something you didn’t expect on a page you didn’t get algorithmed to find. So peruse these pages, and I hope you find something unexpected.

Oregon Joins States Asking to Drop Restrictions on Abortion Pill: As a Texas judge considers a case that could ban a drug used in medical abortion, Oregon’s Attorney General seeks to reduce barriers to it

Women for the Water: The latest film from World Muse focuses on water, from an indigenous perspective

Expressing Femininity Without a Need to Define: Bend’s original drag troupe, the Cult of Tuck, returns to the stage with its show, “RECOVERY: Our Tuck Will Go On”

Defying Cliché: Sarah Shook & The Disarmers bring their attitude and rich melodies to Volcanic this March

A Place to Gather: Sierra Phillips takes Bo’s into the future

Bringing Sundance to Bend: The Tower and BendFilm screen exclusive docs on the Indigo Girls and Little Richard

Central Oregon Women’s Groups: Empowering each other through adventure and connection

Showing Women What They’re Capable of, with Mountain Biking: Ladies AllRide offers an inclusive environment to gain confidence and get out on the mountain biking trails

Celebrate International Women’s Day with Beer: With a hazy pale ale, Bend’s Pink Boots Society clarifies women belong in beer

Pants and Power Throughout History: Eileen Gose hosts a set of presentations in Central Oregon for Women’s History Month, discussing the struggle for equality in women’s fashion

To All My Single Ladies! Home Ownership is Within Your Grasp: Six things single female homebuyers need to know

In 2023, the Culture War is a Gender War: Have women achieved the equality and parity in this 21st Century that was so sought after throughout the 20th?












Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Local News
All News

Readers also liked…

Dam Removal is Coming for Klamath

By Brian Oaster, High Country News

Dam Removal is Coming for Klamath

Understanding Intimacy

By Dr. Jane Guyn

Understanding Intimacy

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

By Damian Fagan

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

My Time with Tom

By Dan Mooney

My Time with Tom

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Promotions

Newsletter Signup

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 1-13, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation