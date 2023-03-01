Women's Issue 2023

Editor’s note:
March 8 is International Women’s Day – a day intended to encourage women’s equality around the world. In fact, according to the IWD web page, International Women’s Day is also the biggest employee engagement event in the world! As part of the effort around IWD, it’s our pleasure to produce a Women’s Issue each year, highlighting some of the progress – and yes, the challenges – for women in our own community. Inside this issue, in our Feature section, readers will find information on some of the reproductive choices facing women in this post-Roe world. Also in Feature, we show how a group of local indigenous women are working to educate around the value of water in everyone’s lives. In this week’s Letters, women leaders cover issues that center around women veterans, and also those experiencing menopause. In Sound, we showcase the return of a local drag troupe that’s challenging the definition of feminine. And that’s just the start of what you’ll find inside! One of my favorite things about a newspaper is the feeling of reading something you didn’t expect on a page you didn’t get algorithmed to find. So peruse these pages, and I hope you find something unexpected.
Oregon Joins States Asking to Drop Restrictions on Abortion Pill: As a Texas judge considers a case that could ban a drug used in medical abortion, Oregon’s Attorney General seeks to reduce barriers to it
Women for the Water: The latest film from World Muse focuses on water, from an indigenous perspective
Expressing Femininity Without a Need to Define: Bend’s original drag troupe, the Cult of Tuck, returns to the stage with its show, “RECOVERY: Our Tuck Will Go On”
Defying Cliché: Sarah Shook & The Disarmers bring their attitude and rich melodies to Volcanic this March
A Place to Gather: Sierra Phillips takes Bo’s into the future
Bringing Sundance to Bend: The Tower and BendFilm screen exclusive docs on the Indigo Girls and Little Richard
Central Oregon Women’s Groups: Empowering each other through adventure and connection
Showing Women What They’re Capable of, with Mountain Biking: Ladies AllRide offers an inclusive environment to gain confidence and get out on the mountain biking trails
Celebrate International Women’s Day with Beer: With a hazy pale ale, Bend’s Pink Boots Society clarifies women belong in beer
Pants and Power Throughout History: Eileen Gose hosts a set of presentations in Central Oregon for Women’s History Month, discussing the struggle for equality in women’s fashion
To All My Single Ladies! Home Ownership is Within Your Grasp: Six things single female homebuyers need to know
In 2023, the Culture War is a Gender War: Have women achieved the equality and parity in this 21st Century that was so sought after throughout the 20th?
