Central Oregon Women's Groups

The outdoors has always brought people together, but for women, the outdoors is also a way to foster a sense of empowerment. As we see more women in the outdoors, we continue to grow and inspire each other to break through our limits. Are you looking for an outdoor community where the bond is strong and the excitement is loud?

Here are a few noteworthy women's outdoor groups in Central Oregon to consider joining!

Trail Sisters explore the beautiful trail network in Bend.

Trail Sisters Bend, OR Chapter: Designed to explore the stunning outdoors by trial running with a group of like-minded and active women, these runs are designed to be relaxed and flexible, where everyone waits for each other at designated points along the route. Women of all ages and abilities are encouraged to get out and enjoy the trails. The group's mission is to inspire, educate and empower women to feel comfortable and confident within sports. If you want to be a part of an inspiring community of trail runners, this could be the group for you!

Find the group by searching Facebook for Trail Sisters Bend, OR





Central Oregon Women's Biking: Mountain biking season is right around the corner and these cyclists are here to share routes and link women with other babes to ride with. This group is for all levels and will help riders stay involved with the other lady shredders in the Central Oregon community.

More information can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/48357983949/





AdventureUs Women celebrate the adventure within us all!

AdventureUs Women: An organization that teaches outdoors skills, builds a sense of community and promotes joy and humor in the outdoors. This group is for anyone who feels a women's space is right for them. AdventureUs Women is open to all races, body types, backgrounds and skill levels. These women are there to help people experience the excitement and allure of the outdoors at any age.

Check out its website: adventuruswomen.com





Fat Girls Hiking: This group creates an inclusive space for everyone, aiming to remove the stigma around the word "fat" and make it empowering. They emphasize the importance of using the outdoors for self-care and are committed to providing inclusive access to outdoor spaces with their unique community.

Hikes and other events in the area are posted on their social media pages and Eventbrite. https://fatgirlshiking.com/bend-or/, or people can email [email protected] for more information.



Guided climbing at Smith Rock.

She Moves Mountains: A company started in 2016 by Lizzy VanPatten to provide an educational space for women of all skill levels. The group provides rock climbing clinics for women from March to September. Trained female guides conduct multi-day clinics in various locations, including Central Oregon's own Smith Rock.

Check out its website: shemovesmountains.org





CORK Mom Squad: Rock star moms, running and relationship building – all you need and more. This group supports moms of every running level, aiming to connect with other mothers and exchange advice during every phase, from pregnancy to family time. All runs have a stroller-friendly option. After the run, the group convenes at The Commons for coffee and conversation. Moms are busy bees, so this monthly group takes place on the third Sunday of each month from 9 to 10 am.

Check out the Central Oregon Running Klub Instagram to see the weekly run schedule. instagram.com/corksunrunners/





Hikerbabes: This group is on a mission to create a community of women passionate about the outdoors, all differences set aside. They believe that spending time in nature is beneficial to the body and a gift.

Find them on Facebook: facebook.com/hikerbabescommunity/.