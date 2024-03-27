The Gardening Sessions: A Round-Up!

click to enlarge Courtesy of Deschutes Public Library

I've never been the best with plants. My college succulent died after I, admittedly, forgot I had it on my desk. Since then, I've tried my hand various times to evolve into a successful gardener; the most I've managed is to keep a beautiful money tree alive for a few months. This April, the Deschutes Public Library is offering a series of workshops and presentations focused on educating and spreading the love for gardening throughout Bend. From captivating presentations by horticultural experts to hands-on workshops designed to cultivate your green thumb, there's a blossoming array of activities to indulge your love for all things botanical. Whether you're a seasoned pro, or helpless at getting your hands dirty, these events promise inspiration and knowledge.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Deschutes Public Library Stories in the Garden.

Stories in the Garden

The event will begin with a nature-based story time, provided by Deschutes Public Library, followed by a chance for caregivers and little ones to roll up sleeves and get dirty with Denise Rowcroft. Some of this program will take place outside, so please bring appropriate layers, snacks and sun protection. Friday, Apr. 5, 10:30am at The Environmental Center. 16 NW Kansas Ave., Bend. Free. Registration is required, for more info please visit, deschuteslibrary.org/calendar/event/74338

click to enlarge Courtesy of Deschutes Public Library HOPS: Historic Photographs of the Oregon Hopscape.

HOPS: Historic Photographs of the Oregon Hopscape

This talk uses historic photos of the Oregon "Hopscape" to tell the fascinating story of Oregon's distinctive landscape and culture. The presentation is about both the hops, from planting to harvest, and the people, especially hop pickers, a group that included families, children, immigrants and nuns. Wednesday, Apr. 10 at 12:30pm at the Downtown Bend Library. 601 NW Wall St., Bend. Free.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Deschutes Public Library Folded Paper Book Workshop.

Folded Paper Book Workshop

This workshop offers participants the unique opportunity to create a personalized folded-paper book adorned with garden-themed art papers, quotes and more! Head to the Becky Johnson Community Center for an evening of creativity and your very own garden book. Registration is required to secure your spot, more info at deschuteslibrary.org/calendar/event/74353 Thursday, Apr. 11, 6pm at Becky Johnson Community Center. 412 SW 8th St., Redmond. Free.

Color and Light in Monet's Gardens

Join COCC art professor Jason Lamb and explore the intricacies and importance of the impressionist art movement and the influence that leading impressionist painter Claude Monet left on the art world. This presentation is offered on Monday, Apr. 15, 6-7pm at the Downtown Bend Library. 601 NW Wall St., Bend, and on Saturday, Apr. 20 at 3pm at the Becky Johnson Community Center, 412 SW 8th St., Redmond. Free.

Waterwise Gardening

Learn the secret to creating a lush garden with minimal water usage. This presentation will cover sustainable landscape design and plant selection, as well as the seven main things you want to consider when building a water-wise garden. Start your journey to an eco-friendly outdoors on Wednesday, Apr. 17, 6:30pm at the Downtown Bend Library. 601 NW Wall St., Bend. Free.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Deschutes Public Library The Seed Swap.

The Seed Swap

Join this seed swapping extravaganza at the Downtown Bend Library! Bring your extra seeds to share and leave with a variety of local seeds to kickstart your garden. Don't miss this fantastic opportunity to connect with fellow gardeners as this event is in partnership with the Central Oregon Gardeners group. Sat., Apr. 20, 10am at Downton Bend Library. 601 NW Wall St., Bend. Free.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Deschutes Public Library Bunny Therapy and Coloring with Parsley.

Bunny Therapy and Coloring with Parsley

The East Bend Library offers an exciting afternoon of cuddles and coloring for both kids and adults. This Bunny Therapy event features Parsley, the three-year-old lionhead rabbit, who is registered through Pet Partners. Children must be accompanied by a caregiver, all are welcome to enjoy the stress-relieving benefits of this event. Saturday, Apr. 20 at 12:45pm at East Bend Library. 62080 Dean Swift Rd., Bend. Free.

Tea Making with Metolius Artisan Tea

Meet 13-year-old Sevi Stahl, daughter of local Metolius Artisan Tea's founder, for a hands-on tea-making workshop that delves into the world of herbs and spices as you create your own unique tea blend. Learn more about the blending process and decorate your own tea jar. Registration is required, for more info please visit deschuteslibrary.org/calendar/event/74314 . Sat., Apr. 27 at 11am at the La Pine Library 16425 1st St., La Pine. Sat., Apr. 27, 4pm at the East Bend Library. 62080 Dean Swift Rd., Bend. Registration for both dates opens Apr. 1.

Guided Forest Bath at Shevlin Park

Connect with nature on a deeper level with a 1-hour guided forest bathing experience at Shevlin Park. Led by local Certified Forest Therapy Guide, Missie Walker, this immersive journey promises to rejuvenate your mind, body and soul. Registration is required, for more info please visit deschuteslibrary.org/calendar/event/74242 . Sat., Apr. 27, at 2pm at Shevlin Park. 18920 NW Shevlin Park Rd., Bend. Free.

Garden Fair at Sisters Firehouse Community Hall

Explore the world of gardening with the help of local experts for a day of workshops, demonstrations and activities focused on helping you cultivate a thriving garden. Knowledgeable pros like the Deschutes Land Trust, the Sisters Garden Club, Portland-artist Lee Kellogg and more will transform this community event into a welcoming and informative environment. Admission is free. Sunday, Apr. 28, 11am-1pm at Sisters Firehouse Community Hall. 301 S Elm St., Sisters.