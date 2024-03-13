Snowy Adventures

Need a break from the downhill slopes? Finding day outings that everyone can enjoy is essential to embracing the extended winter season here in Central Oregon. It's time to take advantage of the hundreds of miles of marked trails, charming warming huts and pillowy powder found in our backyard Cascades. After all, that's why we live here, right?

For my family, we've homed in on the "secret sauce" of a good day outing: an exciting trail to adventure on, a special snack bribe mid-hike (bonus happiness points for a warm treat like a flask of hot cocoa) and unique sights of interest along the way. As we all know, Bend outings are never just about the destination.

Here are a few snowy snowshoe/hiking outings all within about an hour of Bend that are sure to spark some winter wonderland delight. (P.S. Don't forget to display your sno-park permit!)

click to enlarge Roseann Dennery The winter wonderland view of the frozen Paulina Falls is a treat for the eyes of all ages.

Paulina Lake: Frozen waterfall and a hidden restaurant

If you've got most of a day free, this is a must-do scenic outing to explore the stunning Newberry Crater area in the winter months. Paulina Lake Lodge stays open throughout the winter for snowmobile and foot traffic, and offers a delightful midway stop for chili, hot drinks and a postcard-perfect winter view of frozen Paulina Lake. Along the path, be sure to pull off to catch a view of the stunningly frosted Paulina Falls. Is there anything cooler than the almost-frozen cascade of a winter waterfall? The conditions need to be just right for a good snowshoe or XC ski here, but the well-beaten path through the Ponderosa pines makes it an easy one for a snowy hike. The snowmobile traffic is on a seperate path, so you can likely steal away some peaceful moments of quiet and reflection (unless you're with your kids, in which case, good luck). This hike clocks in at just over 6 miles round-trip, and you'll need to leave your furry friends at home.

Pro tip: Have some Yaktraks or Microspikes in your trunk in case the snow is too packed down for a snowshoe when you arrive.



click to enlarge Roseann Dennery

Peak View Trail: Remote peacefulness and views for days

The Three Creeks Sno-Park wilderness boasts an ungroomed, snowshoe-only trail system just a short drive outside of Sisters. Although the Pole Creek fire that swept through here years ago was devastating, the burnt-out area now offers an almost totally unobstructed view of Broken Top and surrounding snowy peaks. The remote nature of this location means the dog-friendly trails are rarely crowded, and it has a wild and untamed vibe surrounding it. The start has a steep beginning – you'll gain almost 700 feet of elevation throughout the trek – but then quietly meanders through the dense and snow-capped forest. If you make it to the Jefferson Shelter (and you should), you'll be rewarded with a wood-burning stove and warmth to enjoy lunch and stunning views. This journey clocks in at about 5 miles, and will quickly make it to the top of your list of favorite day outings I've shared with you.

Pro tip: It can get quite windy up here, so bring windbreakers and prepare accordingly.



click to enlarge Roseann Dennery A family can take in the sun, clouds, snow, wind and views of Central Oregon.

Edison Sno-Park: Wintery volcanic hills and views

Edison is a bit of the stepsister that people often forget about compared to the popular Virginia Meissner and Swampy Lake sno-parks, but the dog-friendly trails out here are fantastically scenic. Here, snowshoers can enjoy Bend's iconic volcanic landscape, where red Ponderosa-barked trees and rugged lava rock formations jut out under a blanket of shimmering snow. The contrast is stunning. Edison proves to be a fun place to explore by foot or ski, and even sled! Our crew went off the trail to find some epic hills to fly down mid-hike. At a modest 3 miles round-trip, the Edison warming hut loop is a good destination. With unique scenery and a trail system that offers hours of Nordic skiing and snowshoe enjoyment, it's time for your Cinderella moment, Edison!

Pro tip: If you come through Sunriver to get to Edison, you can hit the Owl's Nest at the Sunriver Lodge and enjoy some hot toddies by the fire for mom and dad and some warm dip for the kids.

—Roseann Dennery is a writer and creative consultant. When she isn't helping nonprofits tell the story of their work, she can be found sparking joy on all kinds of adventures with her family of five. A transplant from the Sonoran Desert, she enjoys curating and inspiring outdoor experiences for families. Follow her for more tips and ideas @exploreitallfamily.