Don't Go Chasing Waterfalls

It's September. The crowds are thinning, the day-hike permits are ending, and the warm summer nights are lazily giving way to the crisp morning air. As school is in full swing and we indulge in all the pumpkin-flavored pastries we can stand, fall is the perfect time to explore Central Oregon. Because everyone loves a good waterfall, what better time is there to check out a few in the area?

Roseann Dennery Everyone digs a cool waterfall, as the author, top right, and her happy family, can attest.

Umbrella Falls and Sahalie Falls

This spot is in the Mt. Hood Wilderness, and offers a family-friendly "two for the price of one" enjoyment factor in just a few miles distance. The hike picks up near the Mt. Hood Meadows ski area, and in just under half a mile you'll hit Umbrella Falls. This 60-foot cascading veil offers a scenic spot for a selfie on the wooden bridge. Keep on the same path and experience Sahalie Falls (not to be confused with the Sahalie Falls off the McKenzie-Santiam Highway, which understandably is confusing since they have the exact same name). There is a steep unofficial trail to the pool at the base of these falls, which will reward you with some solitude and a different vantage point if you don't mind a slightly sketchy scramble back up.

Once you hit the road, be sure to pause and appreciate the beauty from the overlook and then head back. At under 4 miles, the hike won't take all day, so why not head to the quaint town of Government Camp afterward and hit the Huckleberry Inn to enjoy a big plate of fries and "the world's best huckleberry milkshake?" Don't mind if we do.

Roseann Dennery Sahalie.

Salt Creek Falls

This waterfall is undoubtedly a must-see, boasting the title of the second- highest waterfall in Oregon next only after the behemoth Multnomah Falls. About 15 minutes past Odell Lake, this waterfall is nestled under the towering firs in the Willamette Forest near the town of Oakridge. Sure, it is more of a walk than a hike to get to the observation deck, but the sheer rushing drop and resulting mist offer a quick, yet awe-inspiring experience. For those desiring more effort, take the Diamond Creek Falls trail that connects here and offers sweeping views of the Salt Creek Falls Canyon and even a lake along the way. If you've got a little time before the sun sets, (pro tip!) it's worth a drive up the road to enjoy the McCredie Hot Springs for a post-hike soak. Heads up, the hot springs are clothing optional, so don't say we didn't warn you.

Roseann Dennery Umbrella Falls.

Tamanawas Falls

These falls offer a true "the journey is just as stunning as the destination" experience, as you take in that PNW beauty on the shaded, meandering trail next to the rushing Cold Spring Creek. Located in the Mt. Hood Wilderness, this is a lovely day outing for the entire family. The real wow factor comes after you've been hiking for a while and turn the corner to suddenly get taken aback by the utter grandeur of the falls just up ahead. The best thing about this spot is that you can have an up-close-and-personal experience, getting right in the water and wading around at the base of plunge pool. There is plenty of boulder scrambling and — bonus — a dry cave located behind the falls to explore. Plan to spend some time here taking in the scenery and a fancy picnic before heading back the way you came.

-Roseann Dennery is a writer and creative consultant. When she isn't helping nonprofits tell the story of their work, she can be found sparking joy on all kinds of outdoor adventures in the PNW with her family of five. Follow her for more tips and inspiration @exploreitallfamily.