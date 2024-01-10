Explore Winter on Cross-Country Skis

If you're new to Nordic or cross-country skiing (XC skiing), there is a plethora of trails to stride out on to explore the winter wonderland of Central Oregon. Though the XC skiing has been thin this season, weather predictions for snow are on the rise!

If you're looking to get off the groomed tracks at the Mt. Bachelor Nordic Center or the Meissner Sno-Park, here are some trail options to explore.

Damian Fagan Three Sisters from the Jeff View Shelter.

Paulina Creek – Newberry Volcanic National Monument

From the 10 Mile Sno-Park, where the snow gate restricts winter travel up into Newberry Crater, the Ponderosa Rim ski trail climbs steadily along the south side of Paulina Creek up to Paulina Lake. The trail passes by some massive old-growth ponderosa pine as it winds through the forest to the overlook of Paulina Falls before reaching the lake. Overnight cabins are available in winter; consider getting a group together to rent all the Paulina Lake Lodge units to reduce snowmobile traffic at night or in the morning. That way you can enjoy the lovely quiet of the caldera before the whine of snowmobiles pierces the stillness.

After a steady climb from the sno-park, the downhill return can seem effortless along established tracks. Another return option is to continue back to the sno-park along the Paulina View Trail which courses through forest clearings, mixed coniferous woods and lodgepole stands.

Jeff View Shelter – Deschutes National Forest

Starting at the Upper Three Creeks Sno-Park, the route climbs up through coniferous forests and clearings created by the Pole Creek Fire. The trail is well marked and follows closed Forest Service roads up to the Jeff View Shelter. Though the ski up is nice, the view of the Three Sisters and Mount Jefferson from the shelter is spectacular and well worth the effort.

Options for returning to the sno-park include retracing your route or following the blue diamonds through the old burn to connect with several other loops, Warren's Loop and Nancy's Loop, named after Forest Service volunteers.

Round trip: 4-7 miles

Damian Fagan The view from Tumalo Mountain in winter.

Walton Sno-Park – Ochoco Mountains

The Ochocos are often overlooked by Bendites for XC skiing but several trails exist at the Walton Sno-Park that are worth the drive. Some of the area is groomed for snowmobile traffic and some is left for those that want a challenge. One trail leads to Slide Mountain and another trail involves a series of loops that skirt Walton Lake to the north. Big trees, potential solitude, and route-finding challenges await.

Nordeen Shelter – Deschutes National Forest

From the Swampy Lakes Sno-Park, the trail to the Nordeen Shelter crosses and follows for a short distance the groomed Tangent trail. Be aware of skate skiers by staying to the right in the laid classic tracks. Eventually, the shelter trail turns east from the Tangent Trail, then splits into two tracks that follow a gentle incline to the Nordeen Shelter.

At the shelter there is a great view toward Paulina Peak in Newberry Volcanic National Monument and some nice big old trees that represent the past woodlands that once covered this region. The shelter offers a respite from the weather and a nice spot to take a break. Be aware to not leave any food scraps due to the proclivity of the local rodent population appearing at inopportune moments.

Round trip: 4.5-6 miles

Damian Fagan A low snow warning.

Todd Lake – Deschutes National Forest

Todd Lake, named for Bend pioneer John Todd, is a classic winter destination for skiers, snowmobilers and snowshoers. The glacially carved lake sits in a bowl and skiing along the shoreline to the west end provides an excellent view of Mt. Bachelor.

Two trailhead options exist: one from the Dutchman Flat Sno-Park or via the Common Corridor from the Mt. Bachelor Nordic Center (free pass required from the center). Both trails will meet up along Century Drive where various trails radiate outward from a hub and offer loop options to reach Todd Lake. Skiing along through old-growth mountain hemlock woods with small trees bearing snow headdresses resemble Dr. Suess-like snow creatures. You'll want to have some ability to make turns or snowplow stops as you descend toward Todd Lake. Either that or know how to face plant.

For maps and information, visit the Central Oregon Nordic Club's website. Club volunteers maintain over 100 miles of ski trails and offer trip outings to members. So, get out those Nordic skis and get ready to explore this winter wonderland!