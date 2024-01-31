Letters to the Editor 02/01/2024

click to enlarge Courtesy Cub Scouts of Redmond and Sisters Practice makes perfect and that especially applies to a quality driver’s license photo. A huge shout-out to the Cub Scouts of Redmond and Sisters for sending amazing photos from the annual Pinewood Derby Car Race, a memorable, STEM-filled event that’s been going on for 50 years!Don’t forget to share your photos with us and tag @sourceweekly for a chance to be featured as Instagram of the week and in print as our Lightmeter. Winners receive a free print from @highdesertframeworks.

Corrections: In the Jan. 25 story, "Winter Wonders: Caring for Winter Hummingbirds," the author recommended a 4:1 sugar-to-water ratio for hummingbird food; that was incorrect. It's "water to sugar."

In the Jan. 25 story, "Dinner at the Hook & Plow," the author mentioned eating swordfish. It was sturgeon. We regret the errors.





Guest Opinion: Telling the Truth – Time for the Media to Take Another Look at Rep. Chavez-DeRemer's Record

Representative Lori Chavez-DeRemer continues her campaign to falsely cast herself as a "moderate" as she battles for re-election in Oregon's District 5. Unfortunately, she's getting unwarranted help from local, state and national media outlets. A recent article in the "Oregon Capital Chronicle," picked up by several local newspapers in Salem and Clackamas County, is a case in point.

As this article illustrates, the media all too often uncritically accept Chavez-DeRemer's talking points. For example, Chavez-DeRemer dismisses the GOP's inability to govern as "hiccups." But these "hiccups" led to an unprecedented near-default on our nation's debt and a still-continuing flirtation with government shutdown. They caused a downgrade in our credit rating and an increase in our national debt due to increased interest payments. Chavez-DeRemer consistently votes for dead-on-arrival MAGA budget bills, one containing extreme spending cuts of 20% and more. One of them passed the House by one vote, her vote. But, instead of reporting on Chavez-DeRemer's crucial role in the MAGA efforts to hold America hostage by threatening default and shutdowns, the media accept her false narrative, crediting her with supposedly "breaking with the Republican conference on government spending bills"!

Likewise, Chavez-DeRemer deserves no praise for voting against Jim Jordan's bid to become speaker. She joined every single House Republican in electing Mike Johnson, someone who is even more extreme. She describes Johnson, who contends that the legalization of gay marriage means "There [is] no legal basis to deny ... a person [the right] to marry his pet," as a "consensus candidate"!

Chavez-DeRemer's assertion that her impeachment inquiry vote wasn't for "political reasons" goes unchallenged. But other MAGA members admit the unanimous GOP vote was retribution for Trump's impeachments, to give Trump a "little bit of ammo to fire back." Chavez-DeRemer voted for that "ammo" while refusing to repudiate the "Big Lie" and Trump's shockingly fascist statements about "vermin" and immigrants who "poison the blood of our country."

Chavez-DeRemer wraps herself in a cloak of bi-partisanship to conceal her allegiance to the MAGA agenda. She voted to limit access to SNAP benefits and repeatedly doubled down on supporting fossil fuel energy which is destroying our planet. She claims: "Our children are being taught to hate each other based on the color of their skin, under the guise of 'equity'"! She is a 2A extremist who offered "thoughts and prayers" after the massacre of children in Texas. She voted for the federal version of Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill and a bill that would strip transgender youth of their identity. The fact that she engages in silly, performative bi-partisan efforts like the "Sneaker Caucus" doesn't make up for the fact that she consistently votes for the MAGA agenda.

Chavez-DeRemer enjoys the benefits of incumbency, guaranteeing her access to the media. The public depends on the media to fact-check her when she spins her false narratives. The media must help the public cope with the unprecedented challenges to our democracy by equipping us with the truth that will enable us to do so.

— Mary Chaffin is a retired lawyer who was a member of the state bars in Oregon and Washington state. She was general counsel of Accion International and Mercy Corps.





Bend's Fire Evacuation

I recently visited Key West in the Florida Keys. Key West lies at the end of a 113-mile-long two-lane highway linked by numerous bridges, including the 7-mile Bridge. Since the 1970s, new construction in the Keys has been restricted based on what is known as the Rate of Growth Ordinance.

The ordinance was created when officials realized in the face of a major hurricane, getting all the people living or visiting the Keys safely over the 113-mile highway in 24 hours is nearly impossible. Even a serious accident on the highway can tie up traffic for hours.

Bend has a similar weak link in its evacuation routes. Bend has only five bridges over the Deschutes River. If everyone on the west side of Bend, including all residents, school children, businesses, and anyone racing down the Cascades Lakes Highway fleeing a fast-moving blaze, had to get across those bridges in a few hours, in that case, it is questionable whether it could be done.

Especially in the panic that might result in dense smoke and up to 20,000 summertime visitors who might not even know where the bridges are located, getting everyone to safety could be a real challenge.

When the Camp Fire raced across Paradise, California, at the height of the wildfire, spread was about one football field a second. You cannot outrun a wind-driven blaze. Though 85 people died, it is miraculous the death toll was not higher.

Paradise had only two major roads for evacuation. People ran out of gas on the roads. Drivers tried to get their vehicles around stalled cars and became mired in dirt and debris. People abandoned cars and ran for their lives. At least 10 people died in their cars.

It doesn't take much imagination to see how a major wildfire to the west of Bend could result in a significant loss of life primarily due to inadequate evacuation routes. Even now, traffic is choked on Reed Market Road during rush hour, and other routes are clogged.

Yet the City of Bend continues to permit new homes and construction on the Deschutes River's west side. Is this setting up the city for a disaster in the face of a major wildfire?

Perhaps it's time for Bend to do its own Rate of Growth Ordinance evaluation of how many cars could cross all five bridges in one hour. And then determine how many—if any—new houses, schools, businesses, etc., can be built on the west side of the Deschutes River.

—George Wuerthner





Letter of the Week:

Thanks for the wake-up call, George. Letter of the Week!

—Nicole Vulcan