Letters to the Editor 02/02/2023

This Modern World

Dear Tom,



You knocked it out of the park with the volume 27 issue 04 January 26 Republican reflection. Thank you so much.

Hang on for the shit-show of the decade. It's gonna be a thriller... vomit vomit...

We have never seen political vindictiveness of the likes that's coming.



Sincerely,

Racer Dave

—David Roland

RE: Bend's Best Boston Cream Doughnuts. Chow, 1/19

It's not Boston Cream, it's Bavarian Cream. I'm an owner at Delish & our donuts aren't "scantily frosted." A lot of hard work goes into making the donuts & we know every customer has different tastes. Our Bavarian Cream rounds are a customer favorite & very sought after. With everything we do here the only things we don't make in house is the Bavarian Cream & the Jelly flavors. I know a couple other shops outsource their Bavarian Cream since they use the same food supplier as us. We all try our very best to give the community a sweet treat & a place to go.

—Julie Morris via bendsource.com

NO GAS STATION AT BROSTERHOUS & MURPHY: NOT SMART PLANNING

The City Council will decide Wednesday, February 1 whether to hear an appeal against the proposed build of a gas station on Brosterhous and Murphy in SE Bend. Yes, the build will be in SE Bend but this is a CITY-WIDE ISSUE. Responsible development is a city-wide concern: Neighbors want walkability, bikeability and connectivity — how do we get this outcome if the City Council doesn't incorporate our input and take action on our behalf?

Not only does the construction of a gas station and vehicle-intensive businesses create negative health impacts to surrounding neighborhoods but they also effectively prevent the development of a project on that site which would complement and serve the local community. Councilor Anthony Broadman recently stated: "We have to think of generations to come with every land use decision we make." (The Bulletin, November 3, 2022). We agree.

We are not NIMBYs. We want commercial businesses that serve the local community, like a bookstore, restaurant, fresh produce market, a satellite for our local library, food trucks. Businesses we can walk and bike to; that allow us to gather as neighbors. We want to be able to utilize all the great sidewalks and bike lanes the city has invested in. What we don't want is another gas station and other vehicle-intensive businesses that do nothing for the neighborhoods the current lot is supposed to serve.

The proposed build is also wholeheartedly unwelcome to the majority of residents of neighborhoods adjacent to the lot. Over 2,000 residents have signed an online petition stating they are against the gas station.

City Council needs to listen to its Bend residents — residents' voices must carry more weight in land use decisions.

Please hear our appeal.

—Sue Smith

RE: For the GOP and Oregon's Two Most-Junior Congresspeople, Pistol Packin' IRS Agents Are Top Priority Opinion, 1/26

The screaming headline for imposition of a national sales tax: "Corporate Income Tax Eliminated." Subheadlines would be: "Direct Funding for Social Security and Medicare Eliminated." "IRS abolished."

From the Tax Foundation (https://taxfoundation.org/fair-tax-nationa...).

"A national sales tax would abolish the IRS and outsource the administration of the national sales tax to the governments of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. States would retain 0.25 percent of the revenue they collect to help offset administrative costs. Similarly, businesses would receive a taxpayer administrative credit of 0.25 percent of the amounts collected as compensation.

For example, if the national sales tax was levied at a high enough (44%) rate to generate enough revenue to maintain current levels in 2023 ($4.6 trillion), states and businesses would retain about $11.5 billion for administrative costs. The IRS budget in FY 2022 was $11.9 billion, implying no cost savings."

Sales tax is the ultimate regressive tax: A 30% consumption rate (or whatever ghastly amount they have in mind) eats far more deeply into the family income of a low or middle income wage earner.

Lori Chavez-Deremer boasted about her family's union ties — the one redeeming feature about her campaign, and, at least, a sign of hope. It will be interesting to see how the union values which she claims to champion square with her demonstrations of loyalty to the unbridled corporate state. Let's keep an eye on Lori if she champions a tax system that defunds social spending in an era with resurgent childhood poverty and galloping wage inequality. Let's watch — and hope the campaign of her Democratic challenger in 2024 contends with these economic issues.

Thanks for the thought-provoking editorial.

—Foster Fell via bendsource.com

Letter of the Week:

Foster for the Letter of the Week! Thanks for sharing your thoughts.

—Nicole Vulcan