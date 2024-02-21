Letters to the Editor 02/22/2024

click to enlarge Photo by DBA SAGE Think of your favorite song, put some headphones on and listen to it, because I promise you that song has a killer bass line. Thank you to @wolfhouserecords and @sageinthewind for capturing the unsung heroes of the rhythm section; the bass player! Don’t forget to share your photos with us and tag @sourceweekly for a chance to be featured as Instagram of the week and in print as our Lightmeter. Winners receive a free print from @highdesertframeworks.

Misinformation

To justify imposing the "Transportation Utility Fee" on all Bend residents and businesses, the City of Bend has consistently stated that "gas tax revenue is declining." This is the Oregon Highway Fund that supplies about a third of Bend's Street Operations budget.

BUT the 10/2023 ODOT "City and County Apportionment forecast" CLEARLY shows that Highway Fund distributions (gas tax) to Bend are increasing through 2030. And that doesn't include the 5% ($0.02/gallon) increase last month. The City budget documents also show the revenue increasing from 2015 to 2026.

Yes, the City may still suffer a shortfall below City goals, but let's get the facts straight, lest the City be accused of misinformation.

—David White





People Not Politicians

Your opinion piece in the February 1 edition is the perfect example why the voters of Oregon should support IP 14, People Not Politicians. When House District 5 was being drawn, many of us testified and wrote letters against the proposed map that was turned into District 5. We made it clear that we did not want to be included with the Portland Metropolitan area. The Democrats chose not to listen. Yes, gerrymandering is alive and well in Oregon. The election for House District 5 did not turn out as they had planned. We now have a MAGA Republican who only comes to Deschutes County to meet with special interest groups. Rep. Chavez-DeRemer has not held one in-person Town Hall but insists that the virtual Town Halls can reach more people. The format is that her staff answers the calls; asks what your question is; then decides if there is time to ask it. Do you really think a "controversial" question is going to be included?

People Not Politicians is a diverse coalition who believe that we the voters deserve the best possible representative government produced through a fair, unbiased and transparent process. It is a non-partisan approach to the redistricting process. People Not Politicians is supported by the League of Women Voters of Oregon, the Oregon Farm Bureau, Common Cause, Oregon State Chamber of Commerce, Oregon Homebuilders Association to name a few. peoplenotpoliticiansoregon.com

I urge you to sign IP14 to put this initiative on the ballot in November. Oregon voters should choose their politicians. Politicians should not choose their voters.

—Carol Loesche





Bend Curling Club

Why is it that when we begin to grow a new sport or activity we forget to promote, encourage and teach along others so the sport grows in popularity and enjoyment? Why is it that some become so consumed with winning, that the same team is first every single year? Curling is a gracious "chess on ice" sport — but so many folks who started curling in the new club no longer remain on a team. Growing clubs customarily split a "stacked" team — to skip four new teams — increasing knowledge of the sport, comradery and increase interest in the general public. As long as the select members remain more concerned about beating out others within the club (and for what? We have no trophies) rather than genuinely growing our sport — we will not experience the growth, nor will we reflect the courtesy, etiquette or sportsmanship expressed to those interested in joining in this sports community.

—Janet Markman





Roads, Traffic, Bikes & Buses

Our streets cannot be made safer for pedestrians, cyclists, skaters, stroller pushers, dog walkers, motorists...with the growing Bend population traveling on many of the same roads built in the time of yesteryear. Besides the expense of building, maintaining, plowing, sweeping roads, building more of them isn't the answer for a more livable community.

In answer to, "...if there were easier, more convenient, safer routes to services, people might choose not to drive..." There is such an option and it is called CET Bend Bus! The 11 fixed town routes and additional intercity buses are FREE. Increased ridership will only enhance this incredible opportunity, minimize traffic while creating a more aesthetically pleasing and safer community. No need to hang up your bike — just lift it onto the bus' front bike rack and get off when you want to pedal. Hop on a FREE bus, enjoy the ride, become part of the solution in making our roads safer. Leave the driving to the friendly and amazing bus drivers.

—M.A. Kruse





Your Wonderful Paper

With Valentine's Day, I can think of no more fitting love letter than to your paper and your staff. Because of you, my favorite day of the week is Wednesday! I have been known to demand of my friends that they obtain and save a copy for me when I return from vacation.

From the wise curation of your letters and the timeliness and trenchancy of your essays on topics that we in Bend care deeply about, to the crunchy reviews of all kinds by the Redoubtable Rasic, I heap all of you with praise and gratitude.

— Rhapsodically, Mary Bird





Letter of the Week:

Mary: Not only did you take the time to compliment us (always a path toward a Letter of the Week) but also, your use of the word "rhapsodically" completely sealed the deal. More love for local journalism, and more use of rhapsodical adverbs! Come on by for your gift card to Palate.

—Nicole Vulcan