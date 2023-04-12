Letters to the Editor 04/13/2023

click to enlarge Courtesy @bend__or__break Instagram Thanks to @bend__or__break for tagging us in this scenic nighttime shot of Smith Rock State Park. The stars are shining and the river is flowing. As the weather warms up, more and more hikers, visitors and nature lovers will hit the trails at this state park to experience the beauty of Central Oregon. Don’t forget to share your photos with us and tag @sourceweekly for a chance to be featured as Instagram of the week and in print as our Lightmeter. Winners receive a free print from @highdesertframeworks.

The original graphic for last week's Opinion page, supporting the levies for Bend Fire & Rescue/Deschutes Rural Fire Protection District, read "May 23, 2023." It's since been changed to "May 2023" to indicate the month and year of the election. The date of the May election is May 16, 2023. In addition, the opinion originally stated that 75, not 76 cents, was the proposed levy rate. We regret the errors.

RE: Drought Times Four. News, 3/29

As the article mentions, Gov. Tina Kotek recently issued an executive order declaring a drought emergency for Deschutes County. One would think our recent heavy snowfall and above-average snowpack would have relieved us this year, but instead, we are heading into a fourth consecutive year of drought. Bouncing back from long-term droughts takes several big snow years and even longer for groundwater supplies.

One way to increase streamflows, improve drought resiliency and mitigate the worst impacts of drought is to simply let nature function the way it is designed to. For example, research shows that protecting watersheds and headwater streams helps recharge groundwater tables and maintain stable flows throughout river systems. In addition to conserving water quantity, forests are also critical to water quality as they act as a natural filter.

Senator Wyden's River Democracy Act would protect over 3,000 miles of waterways across Oregon as Wild & Scenic, including many important headwater streams such as the headwaters of the Deschutes and Tumalo Creek and its tributaries. This bill would not only protect these waterways, but would also protect the forests on either side of them; forests that conserve, filter and restore the water supplies that communities, farms and wildlife depend on.

While that might sound like a lot of stream miles, it would actually only increase the percentage of protected Wild & Scenic streams in Oregon to 5% of our waterways. Too many of our streams remain unprotected. Let's change that by passing the River Democracy Act.

— Sami Godlove, Oregon Wild Bend Office

Fund Measure 114

I'm a hunter and gun owner that is for 114. On March 27 three children and three adults were killed at The Covenant School in Nashville by a shooter wielding an AR-15. The shooter shot over 150 rounds during the attack. I remember April 20, 1999, when 12 students and a teacher were murdered by gunfire at Columbine High School in Colorado. The country mourned those deaths thinking that it once-in-a-lifetime incident. We were wrong and we have been wrong over and over. Every student in this country is living in the most dangerous time of their life because gun violence is the number-one killer of school-age children in the United States. That statement alone should be enough for any rational person to support funding Measure 114. Measure 114 changes firearm ownership and purchase requirements. I ask our legislators to fund this measure to give law enforcement the funds they need to enforce the measure. The benefits of 114 would be banning the sale of magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition and require a strict background check before an individual can purchase a firearm. Unfortunately Measure 114 won't stop all mass shootings, but it would stop some shootings and make it more difficult to be a mass shooter. Regarding those that wave the 2nd Amendment; in the words of former Supreme Court Justice Warren Burger, the 2nd Amendment "has been the subject of one of the greatest pieces of fraud, I repeat the word fraud, on the American public by special interest groups that I have ever seen in my lifetime."

—Joe Craig

RE: Thornburgh Fish and Wildlife Plan Approved. News, 4/6

In voting to reject the plan Commissioner Chang said, "I think we need to look farther than whether you have a legal water right or not to evaluate whether there will be impacts to habitat or not." Curious that he does not apply the same logic to the habitat impacts caused by canal piping or the damage irrigation companies do to the Deschutes River.

—Geoff Reynolds via bendsource.com

RE: Can't Forget: Guest Opinion, 4/6

I must say I was very happy and moved to see the guest opinion piece last week entitled: Can't forget: Courage still necessary. Ms. Zvibleman captured the complex and textured experience of gathering as Jews that evening. I was the organizer of that Saturday's Jewish movie night in Temple Beth Tikvah, months before the social media frenzy about a so-called Day of Hate targeting Jewish communities went viral. Throughout that Sabbath day, I personally received numerous phone calls from congregants asking if we should cancel the gathering or hire a security guard. I insisted that we not accept the gift of fear mongering and proceed with our movie night. And, we did. I also heard from clergy colleagues here in town to express their concern about rising antisemitism in our country and to make sure I, and our congregation, felt safe. Some of my clergy colleagues have even delivered sermons in their churches speaking to the ugliness of antisemitism. The only antidote to hate, is love.

— Rabbi Johanna M Hershenson, Temple Beth Tikvah in Bend, Oregon

