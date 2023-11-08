Letters to the Editor 11/09/2023

click to enlarge @h0llywould Let’s all join @devondoingthings and wish @h0llywould a very Happy Birthday!! Can you spot the surprise cameo that the Source Weekly makes in this beautiful frame?Don’t forget to share your photos with us and tag @sourceweekly for a chance to be featured as Instagram of the week and in print as our Lightmeter. Winners receive a free print from @highdesertframeworks.

Serious About Guns?

GUNS are to intimidate, maim and kill.

Guns do not serve the Common Good and are unacceptable in a decent society.

What would a society do if it were serious about stopping the deadly effects of gun use?

Create a buyback program such as the one enacted in Australia.

Establish consequences for failure to comply with buyback, such as fines, garnish wages, freeze bank assets and house arrest.

Revoke State Charters of corporations or businesses failing to meet the Common Good as required by state governments.

Revoke State Charters of firms which manufacture and sell guns.

Abolish the NRA for failure to honor the Common Good.

Eliminate the possession and use of guns by the police state.

Issue guns to the National Guard which would be required to check out and return guns daily.

Revoke the Second Amendment which was enacted to permit Southern plantation owners to control and kill slaves.

—Sue Bastian





Crummy Choice

America is our land of opportunity, where anyone can become our Great Pumpkin. A year from now, it appears likely that we voters will be encouraged to choose between a treasonous mob boss and an ancient war criminal. Is this a great country, or what?

—Eddie Kinnamon





RE: "Homeless Consultant" Hired by Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Faces 19 Charges in Multnomah County. News, 11/2

Another con artist hired by Nelson, who is either in on the take or a grade A dupe. Dahlgren reportedly met with County Commissioner Patti Adair before he hooked up with Nelson. And he reported to Bailey, the guy Shane has endorsed to be his replacement. When will voters wake up and elect an honest sheriff.

—Michael Funke via bendsource.com



The Homeless Industrial Complex: Such a complex is said to pursue its own financial interests regardless of, and often at the expense of, the best interests of society and individuals.

—Ian Walton via bendsource.com





War hypocrisy

Israel has declared war on a people who have already been under physical siege for 16 years. Is this not excessive force in its very definition?

There is a lot of talk about antisemitism. Do Americans know Palestinians are a Semitic people too?

A poll done in Gaza before the Hamas attack showed large numbers of Palestinians there do not support Hamas. Is Israel's unrelenting bombing going to make them friendly to democracy or push them further into radical hands?

Netanyahu says Gaza death numbers are not accurate. What is the correct number, Mr. Netanyahu? Have you been pulling the bodies out of the rubble and publishing their names like the Health Ministry has?

The Bible calls for an eye for an eye, that is, proportionate punishment for evil. Israel has already taken five Palestinian lives for every Israeli life lost and is on its way to 10 for one. Is that morally right?

—Kimball Shinkoskey





RE: Going Nordic, Feature, 11/2

The "Going Nordic" article in the Source (11/2) did not mention that Wanoga Sno-Park offers the only dog-friendly groomed Nordic trails in Oregon, as well as a dog-friendly, mapped snowshoe trail. These trails are maintained by volunteers from dogpac, a local nonprofit supported by user donations.

—Val Gerard





Letter of the Week:

Thanks for writing in, Val! While that story you're referring to was a profile of the Central Oregon Nordic Club and the work it does, it doesn't hurt to point out where dog-lovers can go ski, too. In general, Nordic skiers (and all recreationalists) can bring dogs to public sites on the south side of Century Drive, while those on the north side of the highway are just for the humans (and the wildlife). Come on by for your Letter-of-the-Week gift card from Palate!

—Nicole Vulcan