Letters to the Editor 11/16/2023

click to enlarge @recreationleader A huge shoutout to @recreationleader for tagging us in this post. A pic like this reminds us there’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad gear!!Don’t forget to share your photos with us and tag @sourceweekly for a chance to be featured as Instagram of the week and in print as our Lightmeter. Winners receive a free print from @highdesertframeworks.

RE: Shepherd's House Introduces Permanent Shelter in Redmond. News, 11/9



While it's nice to offer permanent shelter, with that offer there is no requirement for background checks or moving towards sobriety. Therefore success rate to permanent housing is low. The Bethlehem Inn in Redmond, as of last week on a local news broadcast, stated they had 22 beds available and don't have occupants so they were thinking of transitioning those units to housing style apartments for those on the verge of losing housing. They have requirements and are high barrier. This really says something about the choices being made by the houseless and that they actually don't want to make change and be held accountable. There is a great resource for them and they don't want to have skin in the game. This is exactly why housing first does not work. If we are going to help solve this crisis, people need to be held accountable. So with 22 beds available, why did we use resources for Shepherd's House. It's a valid question. I am a bit perplexed by this.

—Nicole Perullo via bendsource.com



Time to Drop Jamie McLeod-Skinner

The Source recently urged the DCCC to take CD-5 seriously this time around, identifying three possible reasons as to why the last democratic candidate lost: hurt feelings from Schrader's camp, party over-confidence and underestimating the Republican. While these all may have played a role into why the republican won, the Source didn't identify what I believe is the main reason democrats lost the seat: the candidate.

Biden won the district in its current form by nine points. Jamie McLeod-Skinner lost it by two. That is an 11-point spread.

Recently, the Oregon Capital Chronicle revealed that McLeod-Skinner berates her staff and creates "nightmarish" campaign conditions. It may help explain why all the big-name Democratic endorsers have abandoned her to support other candidates. The most successful politicians know how to build and nurture relationships to get things done. Based on the way she treats her staff and her inability to keep endorsers, I get the impression that she is incapable of maintaining relationships – of building loyalty and trust. We should not ignore that.

I have voted for McLeod-Skinner. I have supported her multiple campaigns. But we must be realistic about this primary. Many voters are invested in her success. But do we really want to be a group of voters who, despite a candidate's losing track record, seek to elevate them simply out of emotional devotion? There's already a political party in this country that is doing just that in 2024. Ours should not.

It's time to drop Jamie McLeod-Skinner.

—Chris Johnson





Nonprofit Give Guide

Thank you, Source Weekly for including the Give guide in issue 45. I am amazed by all of the wonderful, helpful organizations in Central Oregon helping families, children and pets. Over the years I didn't think too much about nonprofit organizations. I would become aware only if a place such as a museum mailed a letter explaining how and why they do what they do and need help. I try to give to Doctors Without Borders when I am paid up on my bills.

I had no idea how tough it is to run a nonprofit until I needed one a couple of years ago after I suffered a stroke. And just because I used to love riding my bicycles, I could talk non-stop about what to do to get into cycling when I was in the hospital. I always looked for ways to help the nurses or doctors for helping me and when they got me on the subject of cycling I would probably talk a bit too much. While in a physical therapy session I was talking to a physical therapist about his bike that I was able to tune up and true his wheels on a used bike that he had just purchased. When I remembered how to do it with my right arm (the arm that works) I was pretty relieved to see that I guess I didn't have any brain damage. But I broke one of the no-talking rules to the new cyclist physical therapist during a session when I was getting treatment. The therapist working on me got up and left the room. She was gone for a few minutes and I thought she was mad at me for talking about cycling. She came back in and said, "You really want to get outside to do activities again don't you?"

She continued, "I made you a copy of this nonprofit physical therapy organization called Destination Rehab." There were people kayaking on the pamphlet! She said, "They will get you outside!"

I went home and contacted them through their website saying I think I just got fired from my physical therapy office as a client recovering from a stroke.

Destination rehab emailed me minutes later!

I have been very thankful since. If I had extra money to give them I would, because I don't think any of the therapists would think twice about using their own money to help any of their clients to enjoy the outdoors again.

Now that I am being helped by a nonprofit I will try to give back using your Give Guide! Thank you for the work involved for producing it!

—Allen Lucas





Letter of the Week:

Allen: A local cyclist who misses his beloved sport and writes in to express support for our Give Guide. Give this guy the Letter of the Week already!

Readers: For those looking for places to give, check out centraloregongives.org to learn more about the dozens of nonprofits collaborating with us to amplify their end-of-year fundraising. Plus, you get great thank-you gifts, too!

—Nicole Vulcan